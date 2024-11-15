Is Emma Raducanu playing in Billie Jean King Cup Finals? Start time & TV channel for Great Britain vs Germany

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter are set to lead Great Britain’s hopes (Getty Images for LTA)

Great Britain begin their bid for Billie Jean King Cup glory as the finals begin in Malaga.

Anne Keothavong’s side produced a brilliant win over France earlier this year to qualify and now the serious business begins, with 12 teams competing in this knockout format.

The British take on Germany for a place in the quarter-finals, where they would face defending champions Canada.

Is Emma Raducanu playing in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

Emma Raducanu is making her return to court after two months on the sidelines.

The Briton has not played since withdrawing in Seoul with a foot injury, ending her hopes of a busy Asian swing to end another frustrating season.

However, Raducanu has recovered in time to make Great Britain’s squad and has insisted she is feeling “really fit”.

Raducanu said: "I've been training in the last three weeks on it, properly building up and last week I was throwing myself around the court. It's feeling good.

"I'm happy to be in this position especially because it did take longer than we think. I feel really fit."

Raducanu will play in the first singles match, with Katie Boulter then following that. Heather Watson and doubles specialist Olivia will team up for the final match of the tie.

Emma Raducanu vs Jule Niemeier

Katie Boulter vs Laura Siegemund

Olivia Nicholls and Heather Watson vs Anna-Lena Friedsam and Tatjana Maria

Great Britain vs Germany start time

Great Britain will take on Germany in their first-round match of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Friday, November 15, 2024.

The first match of the tie is scheduled to start at 4pm GMT, followed by the second singles match and then the doubles rubber later in the day.

How to watch Great Britain vs Germany

TV channel: Great Britain vs Germany will be broadcast by the BBC on the Red Button.

Live stream: The tie will be available to watch in full on the BBC Sport website and app, and BBC iPlayer.