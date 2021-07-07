Emma Raducanu passed her Wimbledon exam with flying colours, according to former teen prodigy Tracey Austin

(Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu has passed her Wimbledon exam with flying colours, according to Tracey Austin.

The American was the original teen tennis prodigy, winning the US Open title at the age of 16 and said there was nothing but positives for Raducanu to take from her Wimbledon experience.

The 18-year-old Briton was forced to withdraw from her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic when losing 6-4 3-0 after breathing difficulties.

And Austin said: “This is like taking an exam on the fly and she passed with flying colours. It all became a little bit too much but it’s been a fairytale, she’s going to take this experience with her and she’s going to have many, many great years ahead of her. It was great while it lasted but it’s all going to be positive.”

Raducanu began the tournament as the world No 338, handed a wildcard into the main draw for what was her Grand Slam debut. Her three wins will see her catapult up the world rankings when they are revised on Monday.

And Austin added: “She now knows she can play at this level. It’s still going to be tough but what a life-changing week and she seems like she has a really good head on her shoulders.

“She has a great foundation. Her technique looks very solid and sound and she has a good head on her shoulders. Things like break points don’t seem to faze her, the big moments don’t seem to be a problem. Now it’s just time to build and grow.”

