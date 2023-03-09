Emma Raducanu overcomes wrist and breathing issues to advance at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates a game against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the first round during the BNP Paribas Open on March 09, 2023 in Indian Wells, California - Julian Finney/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu shrugged off a disrupted build-up to Indian Wells to score a straight-sets win in just 81 minutes. Although she showed little sign of the wrist trouble that had flared up in recent days, she was breathing heavily throughout, and seemed to be struggling with the aftermath of her recent bout of tonsillitis.

Raducanu’s 6-2, 6-3 victory over Danka Kovinic – the world No 62 from Montenegro – depended on her superior consistency on what was a gusty day in the Californian desert. Early on in the match, the wind was so strong and inconsistent that it made the ball dance around in the air, and it completely ruined Kovinic’s rhythm.

Despite going up 2-0 in both sets, Kovinic never really seemed to be in control of her shots. More than half of the points that Raducanu won were contributed by her opponent’s hefty tally of 32 unforced errors – which worked out to around two per game.

Kovinic thus made for a disappointing opponent – just as Raducanu’s most recent victim Tamara Korpatsch had done in the first round of January’s Australian Open. In both cases, however, Raducanu’s apparently straightforward victory was made more creditable by the fact that she had come in under a cloud.

In Australia, it was the limited movement caused by a sprained ankle. Here, Raducanu found herself repeatedly coughing into a towel at the changeovers. At the very least, it seems as though the tonsillitis has affected her conditioning – and maybe the infection has left her with some respiratory issues as well.

"It [the tonsillitis] affected me bad for the short term so I haven't prepared much,” Raducanu’s told the BBC on Wednesday. “I've probably never felt so sick in my life. When it rains, it pours. This [wrist issue] and the infection – it's obviously a challenge. My preparation hasn't been ideal. I played on the weekend and then I rested it – it's how you manage things when you aren't prepared."

Raducanu had been due to appear in the Eisenhower Cup exhibition event on Tuesday but pulled out in order to rest her wrists. Her latest woes come on top of an injury-ravaged 2022 in which she managed to complete 30 matches, while retiring in four more.

She can, however, take plenty of encouragement from what was a professional if unspectacular performance on Thursday. While Kovinic was spraying the ball, she simply hung in the rallies without trying anything too ambitious. And then, when Kovinic found some belated timing after a bathroom break at the end of the first set, she recognised that she needed to push a little harder. Even if her movement may have been well short of her fleet-footed best, her match management was extremely mature.

Raducanu will now get a day off, which should be very useful for a woman who has barely played this season. (Kovinic represented only her third victory of 2023, along with two defeats.) Saturday’s opponent, Magda Linette of Poland, stands at a career-best No 21 in the world, but that is based largely on a single tournament: her recent run to the semi-finals of the Australian Open. More recently, she has lost to two women ranked lower than Raducanu’s No 77.

Indian Wells is an unusual place to play tennis, not only because of the swirling wind but because of the dry air which makes the ball travel unusually fast off the racket. Sometimes the best strategy is simply to put more strokes in the court than your opponent.

The main focus for Raducanu, though, is to achieve some momentum in a career that has barely got going again since she scored her mind-boggling US Open triumph 18 months ago. This was only her 46th match over that period, whereas most players would be in the eighties, and some even in three figures.

On top of all the aches and strains that she has picked up in various body parts since her New York fairytale, Raducanu has also collected a couple of nasty viral infections: not only the recent tonsillitis but the bout of Covid she suffered in the 2021-22 off-season, which set her physical training back significantly. Some 15 months later, it feels as if she is still trying to catch up.

Earlier in Indian Wells, the exciting British 21-year-old Jack Draper had scored a dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory over his near-contemporary Leandro Riedi of Switzerland. This result will bring Draper up against fellow Briton Dan Evans in round two.