Emma Raducanu next match: Who and when does British tennis star play at Wimbledon?

There is just one British woman standing at Wimbledon and it’s 18-year-old star Emma Raducanu.

Making her Grand Slam debut, having been handed a wildcard entry at late notice, Raducanu saw off qualifier Vitalia Diatchenko 7-6 (4), 6-0 in her first match, recovering from a 4-1 deficit and saving a break point in the process, in the opening set.

Raducanu backed up that win with a mixture of powerful hitting and incredible composure to shock world no 42, and French Open finalist, Marketa Vondrousova in just one hour and 12 minutes.

On Saturday, Raducanu become the youngest British woman to reach Wimbledon’s second week in the Open era

The 18-year-old has quickly become the story of the Championships, having only played one WTA Tour level match before this tournament, but she showed she belongs on the big stage with a 6-3 7-5 victory.

Raducanu, who is waiting for her A-Level results, passed this particular test in fine style, with a run of eight successive games laying the foundations of a memorable afternoon which included 30 winners.

So who is next on Raduncanu’s hit list?

Raducanu will play Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the last 16.

Tomljanovic has seen off Jelena Ostapenko, Alize Cornet and, in straight sets, Greet Minnen, to reach the last 16.

She is 10 years Raducanu's senior and is also into Wimbledon's second week for the first time.

