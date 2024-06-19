Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka awarded Wimbledon wild cards

Emma Raducanu's world ranking was not high enough to qualify automatically for Wimbledon - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki have all been awarded wild cards for Wimbledon.

Raducanu will return to the All England Club, where she made her breakthrough by reaching the fourth round in 2021, for the first time in two years following wrist and ankle surgery last year.

The former US Open champion reached the semi-finals of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham last week in an encouraging start to her grass-court campaign.

