Emma Raducanu ‘on the mend’ after pulling out of Austin Open with tonsillitis

Emma Raducanu has suffered more fitness issues ahead of a scheduled appearance in Austin (PA Wire/PA) (PA Wire)

Emma Raducanu says she is “on the mend” after having to pull out of the Austin Open with tonsillitis.

The 20-year-old spent several days practising in Texas but was forced to withdraw on the eve of the tournament after falling ill.

However, a long-term absence does not appear on the cards after the 2021 US Open champion offered a positive update on Sunday afternoon.

Raducanu, who has spent much of the past month training at the National Tennis Centre in London, posted on her Instagram story: “Sad to be missing Austin but on the mend.”

This comes as a big blow for Raducanu, who has not played since the Australian Open in the middle of January.

She cited staying fit and healthy as her main goal in 2023 after her maiden year on tour was undermined by fitness issues and this will be a big frustration.

But she came into the first grand slam of the year Down Under having picked up an ankle problem in a warm-up tournament in Auckland and was hampered during her second-round defeat to Coco Gauff.

It means she has played just two matches so far this year and is now set to head to California to prepare for the BNP Paribas Masters in Indian Wells, which starts next Monday.

“I’m sorry to have to withdraw from the ATX Open,” Raducanu said in a statement. “I am currently suffering from tonsillitis and am unable to compete this week.

“Thank you to the tournament for the great hospitality here in Austin.”