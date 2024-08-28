Emma Raducanu left to rue costly error as she crashes out of US Open

Emma Raducanu is out of the US Open in the first round - Getty Images/Robert Prange

Emma Raducanu’s wait for her first US Open win since her maiden grand slam victory in 2021 goes on after she was beaten by American Sofia Kenin in the first round.

Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open winner, put on an aggressive display with six aces and 45 winners to set up a meeting with either Jessica Pegula or Shelby Rogers.

Britain’s Raducanu has struggled to recapture the magic of her fairytale run through New York three years ago when she became the first qualifier to win a grand slam and she was no match for Kenin’s firepower.

Kenin ripped through the opening set by winning six straight games after Raducanu’s routine hold, as she fended off all three break points she face with a rowdy crowd cheering her name repeatedly throughout the match.

Raducanu, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon this year, upped her level in the second set and got the critical break in the fifth game.

She broke the American again with a forehand winner to close out the set but then ran out of steam, dropping serve with a double fault in the fifth game of the decider before Kenin went on to seal victory with a hold to love in the final game.

03:22 AM BST

Where does Raducanu go now?

Back to the drawing board for the Briton, who came into the match feeling confident but once again loses in the first round.

Still no victory for her in New York since winning the title in 2021. For me, the decisive moment was the missed drive forehand in the eighth game of the third set. If she wins that point, the pressure is on Kenin is recover. Raducanu’s disbelief at the miss said it all. She won just one point on Kenin’s serve after that error.

03:07 AM BST

Kenin reacts

It was a rollercoaster. Emma is such a tough player. She played some great tennis. I’m just happy to have won. It was super close. The third set could’ve gone either way. I tried to handle my nerves. The support from you guys and everyone in the box means a lot. I try to take one match at a time. Emma won this a few years ago. I feel like it was a great blockbuster first round match. I’m happy to have gone through. We’ll see what happens.

02:57 AM BST

Raducanu* 1-6, 6-3, 4-6 Kenin

It’s crunch time for Raducanu as Kenin serves for the match.

First point goes to Kenin as she wrong foots Raducanu with a forehand winner, 15-0. Raducanu backhand return into the tramlines, 30-0.

Unreturned first serve by Kenin, three match points. Raducanu backhand long. GAME SET MATCH KENIN.

Delight for Kenin but a quick court exit by Raducanu, who must be devastated.

02:53 AM BST

Raducanu 1-6, 6-3, 4-5 Kenin*

Must win game for Raducanu of course as she serves to stay in the match. Big ball striking by Kenin and Raducanu nets a forehand, 0-30.

Relief for Raducanu as she pulls it back to 30-30. Crucial point coming up. Raducanu ace down the T, 40-30.

And Raducanu keeps herself in this when her backhand up the line is too hot for Kenin.

Now or never for Raducanu now.

02:48 AM BST

Raducanu* 1-6, 6-3, 3-5 Kenin

Just the start Raducanu would have wanted as Kenin nets a volley. Oh Emma. She goes for a drive forehand and pushes the forehand long. It should be 0-30 but it’s 15-15 and huge lifeline for Kenin. Such a bad miss.

‘Come on’ roars Raducanu after Kenin sends a forehand long, 30-30. It’s getting tense out there.

Timely first serve down the T by Kenin is unreturned, 40-30. And another. Kenin holds. That miss at 0-15 could turn out to be the shot that cost Raducanu.

Emma Raducanu hits a forehand - Shutterstock/Sarah Yenesel

02:43 AM BST

Raducanu 1-6, 6-3, 3-4 Kenin*

Raducanu must still believe a wobble might come from Kenin as the finish line draws ever closer. Raducanu holds to love with a sliced angled winner and marches purposefully to her chair. She needs to break serve sooner rather than later.

02:41 AM BST

Raducanu* 1-6, 6-3, 2-4 Kenin

Ideal service game from Kenin to consolidate the break and after the situation was looking so promising for Raducanu, she is now fast approaching another first round exit in New York.

02:36 AM BST

Raducanu 1-6, 6-3, 2-3 Kenin*

Problems for Raducanu as she mis-hits a forehand into the net, 0-30. Kenin is sensing this might be an opportunity. Raducanu needs some first serves.

Big forehand by Kenin and Raducanu nets, three break points. Raducanu saves the first. But not the second. A shaky ball toss and the second serve is dumped into the net.

Kenin breaks.

02:33 AM BST

Raducanu* 1-6, 6-3, 2-2 Kenin

Bold move by Raducanu to take on Kenin’s second serve but her return isn’t deep enough and the American makes the cross court backhand pass, 30-15.

Raducanu forehand into the net, 40-30. Umpteenth unforced error by Kenin keeps Raducanu in the game at deuce.

Kenin’s forehand is hit and miss at the moment. You can sense the frustration building and this game turning into a pivotal one for whoever wins it.

A bit of luck for Kenin as her forehand clips the net cord and the ball lands just inside the baseline when Raducanu wrong footed.

02:24 AM BST

Raducanu 1-6, 6-3, 2-1 Kenin*

A shake of the racket in the direction of her support box as Raducanu holds to 15 to continue her momentum. Now she needs a break of serve to solidify it.

02:20 AM BST

Raducanu* 1-6, 6-3, 1-1 Kenin

Double fault by Kenin, her fifth of the match, 30-15. Overhead smash winner by Raducanu after great defence by her to stay in the point, 30-30. Big point coming up here.

A roar from Raducanu after Kenin nets a backhand. The unforced errors are mounting. But Raducanu’s break point is snuffed out by a Kenin forehand winner. Kenin ace and she holds.

02:15 AM BST

‘A fine display of competitive fire from Raducanu’

A fine display of competitive fire from Raducanu to level this match. She still isn’t playing her best but she has given Kenin very few freebies, while winding her up by making her wait between points. Kenin, who comes across as a woman with a short fuse, lost her composure and coughed up a hefty 16 unforced errors in that set to Raducanu’s tidy four.

02:14 AM BST

Third Set: Raducanu 1-6, 6-3, 0-0 Kenin*

Raducanu has Kenin on the ropes and a good start here could turn this in her favour. While Kenin is off the court, Raducanu receives some coaching advice from Nick Cavaday. Should be reinforcing everything we saw in that second set.

Kenin continues to strike the ball very hard but her shots aren’t landing in the court like they were in the first set. Raducanu holds to love to maintain the momentum she has built up.

02:08 AM BST

Raducanu* 1-6, 6-3 Kenin

Kenin is starting to unravel here. Back-to-back double faults make it 0-30. Raducanu seizes on a short ball and blasts a backhand down the line for a winner. Three set points.

Kenin saves the first. But not the second as Raducanu levels up the match with a forehand winner down the line.

Brilliant tennis by Raducanu. All to play for now.

Things are level over at Grandstand with Raducanu and Kenin

02:06 AM BST

Raducanu 1-6, 5-3 Kenin*

Excellent game by Raducanu to hold to 30. She’s a game away from forcing a final set decider. Really positive energy from the Briton right now.

Emma Raducanu is closing in on the second set - Shutterstock/Sarah Yenesel

02:00 AM BST

Raducanu* 1-6, 4-3 Kenin

Double fault by Kenin as she continues to play very quickly, 15-15. Raducanu has to slow her down and get into her head a little bit.

Kenin is starting to spray the ball around the court and from 40-15, it is now deuce. The unforced error count is at 10 for Kenin in this set.

Incredible defence by Raducanu and Kenin hits a wild forehand long, break point. No! Raducanu nets a backhand return. Bad miss that.

And that allows Kenin to come through and hold serve to stay in touch.

01:54 AM BST

Raducanu 1-6, 4-2 Kenin*

Kenin was not happy with Raducanu making her wait to serve on break point. After losing the game, she threw the ball out of her pocket. Clear sign of anxiety and irritation.

Raducanu has to play on that. Slow Kenin down so she can’t build momentum. Play the match on her terms.

Kenin’s frustration is still evident here as Raducanu enjoys her easiest game of the match and holds to 15.

01:50 AM BST

Raducanu* 1-6, 3-2 Kenin

Show of anger for Kenin as she whacks the net cord after a big piece of luck for Raducanu, 15-30. Credit to the American, she responds with a cross court forehand winner.

Kenin forehand into the net and Raducanu has another break point. Kenin backhand into the net and Raducanu breaks.

01:45 AM BST

Raducanu 1-6, 2-2 Kenin*

The entire match has been played on Kenin’s terms with Raducanu on the back foot having to chase things. Rarely has Raducanu got Kenin off balance or taken her out of her comfort zone.

Another Kenin backhand down the line beats Raducanu, 30-30. Big point coming up. Relief for Raducanu as Kenin pushes a backhand long, 40-30. And Raducanu seals an important hold when Kenin’s backhand return goes long.

Emma Raducanu has struggled to stay with Sofia Kenin - Getty Images/Jamie Squire

01:40 AM BST

Raducanu* 1-6, 1-2 Kenin

Ace down the T by Kenin makes it 40-0. And another seals a hold for Kenin. Raducanu must regroup quickly here.

01:38 AM BST

Raducanu 1-6, 1-1 Kenin*

Vital that Raducanu holds here and throws some doubt into Kenin’s mind. To do that she needs to get more first serves into play to take control of the point.

Forehand long by Raducanu makes it 15-30. Kenin breaks down Raducanu’s backhand side and finishes at the net with a forehand, two break points.

Much needed unreturned first serve by Raducanu on the first. Kenin drop shot, Raducanu reads it and gets there but pushes the ball long.

Kenin breaks straight back.

01:34 AM BST

‘Raducanu needs to find her rhythm quickly’

Wow, well Raducanu needs to use this bathroom break to get herself steadied. She wasn’t terrible in that set but Kenin had all the answers and came up with the goods on the big points. Raducanu looked like what she is: someone who hasn’t played many matches. She was seeking advice from her coaches and sending off for restrings. Now she needs to find her rhythm quickly in the second set.

01:33 AM BST

Second Set: Raducanu* 1-6, 1-0 Kenin

Raducanu won just 15 per cent of points on her second serve. That is not going to cut it against anyone.

Kenin hasn’t allowed Raducanu to get away with anything that lands short but Raducanu shows her power to whip a forehand winner into the corner for a break point.

Raducanu forehand return winner to break. How she needed that!

01:26 AM BST

Raducanu 1-6 Kenin*

Stunning ball striking by Kenin as she finds the line with a backhand down the line winner, 0-30. Raducanu never moved.

Brilliant by Kenin. She guesses right on a Raducanu forehand down the line and blast another backhand winner down the line, three set points.

And Kenin breaks Raducanu again when the Briton flicks a forehand wide. The American was far too good.

01:24 AM BST

Raducanu* 1-5 Kenin

An opening for Raducanu as Kenin overhits a backhand long, 15-30. Kenin backhand into the tramlines after Raducanu stays tough to stick in the rally, 15-40.

Kenin saves the first break point. Then the second when Raducanu nets a return. Really poor shot. Deuce.

Another chance for Raducanu when Kenin puts a backhand long. Kenin drags Raducanu to the net again with a short slice then whips a forehand cross court winner. Expertly played point.

Laser focused Kenin holds serve again to the disappointment of Raducanu, who must now focus on being better in the second set.

01:16 AM BST

Raducanu 1-4 Kenin*

Must win game for Raducanu to stay in touch with Kenin. Raducanu forehand long, 30-30. Big point coming up now...

Wild forehand by Raducanu goes long. Break point Kenin. Saved by Raducanu with an overhead smash winner. The Briton has to dig in here and get through this game.

Kenin goes on the attack and draws the error from Raducanu, break point. Loose backhand into the net by Raducanu and Kenin secures the double break.

Raducanu looking a little lost out there and needs help from her coach Nick Cavaday.

01:08 AM BST

Raducanu* 1-3 Kenin

Chance for Raducanu to break straight back as she moves to 15-30 when Kenin hits a forehand into the tramlines. Third drop shot winner of the match by Kenin. So hard to read and Raducanu is getting nowhere near them.

Too good from Kenin, dragging Raducanu to the net with another drop shot then lifting a lob over her head for a winner, 40-30. Raducanu stays in the game when Kenin nets a backhand.

But Kenin consolidates the break when Raducanu pushes a backhand long. Work to do for Raducanu to break down Kenin’s defences.

01:01 AM BST

Raducanu 1-2 Kenin*

Good width on her shots by Raducanu and she finishes with a forehand winner, 15-15. Raducanu leaves a forehand short, Kenin steps in and blasts a forehand winner into the corner, two break points.

Raducanu brings in some variation, slices the ball and using the angles to save the first break point. But not the second as Raducanu hits a double fault.

Raducanu struggling with her ball toss at the moment. Several aborted ball throws as she tries to find her rhythm.

12:55 AM BST

Raducanu* 1-1 Kenin

No such problems for Kenin on her serve as Raducanu struggles to find the court with her returns and that allows the American to hold to love.

12:53 AM BST

First Set: Emma Raducanu 1-0 Sofia Kenin* (*denotes next server)

Kenin is a grinder, who defends well and gets a lot of ball back into play. Raducanu will have to stay patient and not overhit if she wants to control this match. Kenin is also a strong returner so a high percentage of first serves in play is vital.

Clean ball striking by Kenin puts Raducanu on the backfoot and the American places a backhand down the line for a winner and break point at 30-40.

Good second serve by Raducanu and Kenin goes long with a backhand return, deuce. Raducanu doesn’t do enough with her backhand approach and Kenin’s backhand pass is too strong for her at the net. Second break point for Kenin.

Timely ace by Raducanu to see off that break point. And she comes through a tricky opening game when Kenin’s backhand return goes long.

12:39 AM BST

Here we go!

It’s showtime on Grandstand as Raducanu and Kenin walk out for their match. Despite Kenin being the hometown player, Raducanu definitely got their bigger cheers.

Kenin won the toss and opts to receive first. Pressure on Raducanu right from the off.

12:31 AM BST

Raducanu on her tournament schedule

I don’t think I will ever be the player who is playing close to 30 events a year. It is not my style - it never has been. When I was playing juniors even, I would just play a few tournaments, play the slams and go to school. I have kind of always done it that way. Even when I won the US Open, I only played a few tournaments that year. Yes, they were closer together. I am not in any big rush to play loads. I would rather target tournaments and be ready to play the tournaments that I am entered in.

12:16 AM BST

Raducanu back in New York

Hello and welcome to coverage of the US Open as Emma Raducanu begins her campaign in New York.

Three years ago, the Briton enjoyed a fairytale run to the title but things haven’t gone smoothly for her ever since due to injury and mixed results.

Tonight, the 21-year-old takes on former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin as she eyes a first win at Flushing Meadows since her win.

She has played just three matches since her run to the Wimbledon fourth round at the start of last month but says she has her spark back.

“I’ve been playing a lot freer in the last month, I’ve been expressing myself and I’ve been fighting, there’s been a lot of passion and I’ve been feisty,” she said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“I just feel a real fire back and a desire. That is me, I’m really tenacious and gritty, and I feel like I’ve got my spark back, which is what I’m most pleased about.”

Kenin has similarly struggled since winning her own maiden major title in 2020 but for Raducanu says she’s now come to terms with her famous victory and feels pride.

“I feel a lot better. I feel very proud when I come here,” she said.

“Walking past my photo every day. Walking past my name on the trophy every day. I think that is such an epic achievement and these two weeks, I completed it.

“For me, coming back here now, I come back with such a different outlook. Just joy and pride and it inspires me to want to do more.

“I would say I was a lot more nervous and I think I felt pressure more (in 2022). It is natural. I still didn’t come to terms with it.

“I think overall now, I am in a much more solid and consistent state than I was when I came back last time.”