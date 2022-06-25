Emma Raducanu insists it’s ‘full steam ahead’ as she declares herself fit for Wimbledon

(PA)

Emma Raducanu insists she is fit and raring to go ahead of getting her Wimbledon campaign underway.

The British number one has had a frustrating grass-court season up to this point, managing just seven games of tennis since the French Open. After withdrawing from her opening match in Nottingham, Raducanu has been battling a side strain and was not ready to compete at Eastbourne.

Her Wimbledon participation had been put in doubt as a result, but the 19-year-old is confident she will be ready to face Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round on Monday.

“I think that this week was a good buildup,” Raducanu said.

“Definitely there were moments earlier on in the week we weren’t really sure. We were sort of going to see how the week goes. But it went pretty well.

“Now it’s full steam ahead. Everyone’s really looking forward to it. Yeah, we’re all ready.”

It’s just a second appearance in the Wimbledon main draw for Raducanu, 12 months on from a tournament that catapulted her into the limelight as she reached the fourth round.

The teenager is hoping to find some of the fearless tennis that inspired that run, and the stunning success that followed two months later at the US Open, when she faces Van Uytvanck in the second match on Centre Court on Monday.

“I feel like last year I came straight out of my exams, I was fresh, ready to play,” Raducanu said.

“I feel the same excitement this year, to be honest, because I think Wimbledon just brings that out of me especially. But I’m definitely looking forward to it.

Emma Raducanu stormed to the fourth round at Wimbledon last year (Getty Images)

“Just going to play like a kid who just loves playing tennis. It’s always my dream to step out on Centre Court. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and started playing tennis for.”

Fitness concerns have blighted Raducanu’s season so far, with a whole host of injuries hampering her momentum. Only twice has she won consecutive matches at a tournament in 2022.

Despite that inconsistency, the teenager has called for patience, believing expectations should not be sky-high simply as a result of two incredible weeks in New York last summer.

“Over time I will be a better tennis player,” Raducanu said.

“I’m 19 years old. If I hadn’t won the US Open, I think the past year or the way that I’ve been sort of heading, it wouldn’t be necessarily a bad thing, or result-wise.

“I think I still have hopefully 15 years or something more in my career to go. I’m just at the beginning of it. I’m looking forward for this long-term journey.”