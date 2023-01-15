Emma Raducanu grateful for support of ‘role model’ England captain Harry Kane

Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Melbourne
·2 min read

Emma Raducanu feels lucky to have England captain Harry Kane in her corner as she looks to take the next steps in her professional career.

The 20-year-old goes into 2023 feeling positive about her game and her prospects, and appears to have overcome an untimely ankle injury ahead of a first-round meeting against Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch at the Australian Open on Monday morning.

Raducanu’s remarkable US Open triumph saw her thrown into an intense spotlight at home and abroad, with the British number one having to try to adjust to a huge amount of noise around her as she attempted to find her feet on tour.

Speaking to other athletes who have been through something similar has proved helpful, and it was revealed a couple of months ago that Kane is someone she can dial up for advice and support.

Raducanu, who trained in a Tottenham shirt last year, told the PA news agency: “Harry’s obviously such a great role model and very professional and I think to be able to speak to him is really cool.

“We haven’t spoken so much but he’s obviously an outstanding player and it’s just pretty cool isn’t it. For someone of his achievements, it’s pretty remarkable how he’s so humble. I respect him a lot.

A post shared by 乇爪爪卂 (@emmaraducanu)

“It’s obviously really cool to speak to some other athletes. I think it’s good because we all kind of understand what each other are thinking and going through at times. And at the end of the day they’re just really cool people as well.”

Raducanu’s New York success elevated her to the ranks of superstar and she described feeling like Disney character Hannah Montana – a teenage girl who leads a secret double life as a pop star, when she went from picking up her MBE from the King dressed in Dior in November to getting changed for training in the back of a car.

While most of her off-season was spent working hard on her physical conditioning and preparing for Australia, she was also invited to the FIFA World Cup final in Doha after playing an exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

A post shared by 乇爪爪卂 (@emmaraducanu)

She relished watching Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe live up to their billing, saying: “I think watching it as an athlete you probably have a little bit of empathy as to what they’re feeling and what they’re thinking in those pressure situations and moments.

“I think you appreciate a lot more what they’re able to do under such circumstances. But then you also have a little bit of envy of, ‘Oh, I wish I was playing a tennis match on this scale with all this support’.

“The atmosphere was insane in the stadium. I’ve never heard anything like it.”

Latest Stories

  • Alonso: Mets on the brink of something extremely special

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso returned to his old high school Saturday for a charity event being held just a long home run away from the residence of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. It was only natural that a question would come up referencing the big-spending Steinbrenner and Mets owner Steve Cohen, who went on a major shopping spree this offseason. Asked if he had a sense of what it would've been like to play for the demanding Steinbrenner, Alonso said h

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team

    Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off. Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs. “We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and

  • Blue Jays agree to terms on one-year deal with longtime Giants first baseman Belt

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with infielder Brandon Belt on a US$9.3-million, one-year contract. Belt, 34, was limited to 78 games with the San Francisco Giants last year due to a right knee injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 2022. The six-foot-three 231-pound native of Nacogdoches, Texas, was drafted by San Francisco in 2009. He has spent all 12 of his big-league seasons with the Giants. Belt gives the Blue

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Canadian Olympic talent search expands to focus on Indigenous youth

    It's an opportunity Canadian bobsledder Eden Wilson would have jumped at. RBC Training Ground announced earlier this week it would host custom testing events for North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) provincial delegations, including Alberta and Saskatchewan, in addition to its usual complement of events for young athletes to test their skills in different sports. Wilson, who is Black and Indigenous, competed in equestrian as a show jumper, before meeting Olympian Phylicia George, who convinced

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Stanley Cup champion Avalanche search for way out of rut

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen unlaced his skates after practice Friday and leaned back at his locker as he contemplated a season that’s on thin ice. “There’s time,” the Colorado Avalanche forward said of getting the defending Stanley Cup champions back on course. “But not too much time.” Maybe it’s the long list of injuries finally catching up with the Avalanche. Or perhaps it’s the toll from last season when they played into the summer to earn the franchise's third Stanley Cup trophy.

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas

  • Seahawks collapse in 2nd half of playoff loss to 49ers

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When Charles Omenihu knocked the ball out of Geno Smith's hands, Seattle's chances began to go away as well. The turnover spoiled a scoring chance for the Seahawks and soon the game as San Francisco turned a tight game into a blowout. The Seahawks' surprising season came to a bitter end Saturday when they allowed 25 consecutive points in the second half and lost 41-23 to the 49ers in a wild-card game. “We had our shot,” coach Pete Carroll said. “So the suddenness of th

  • Tatum, Celtics roll past Hornets for 6th straight victory

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 33 points in a pivotal third quarter, Malcolm Brogdon added 30 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-106 on Saturday night to push their winning streak to six. Al Horford had 16 points and Marcus Smart added 13 points and 12 assists for the Celtics, who made 19 3-pointers and erased a 16-point, first-half deficit. LaMelo Ball finished with 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Charlotte. Terry Rozier had 21 poin

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Nuggets beat Clippers 115-103 for 5th straight win

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 24 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 22 and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 115-103 on Friday night for their fifth straight win. The Nuggets gained sole possession of first in the Western Conference over the idle Memphis Grizzlies despite the absence of Nikola Jokic. He missed the game because of right wrist management. The Nuggets defeated the Clippers for the second time in a week, although this one was much closer than the 31-point beatd

  • Draisaitl scores two as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that