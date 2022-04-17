Emma Raducanu frustrated as more injury issues hamper Great Britain debut in Billie Jean King Cup

Emma Raducanu was left to rue more physical problems as Great Britain fell to defeat against the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup.

The 19-year-old won her first senior match on clay against Tereza Martincova to leave the tie level after the opening day, but then fell to a heavy 6-1 6-1 defeat as Marketa Vondrousova cruised to victory on Saturday.

Harriet Dart impressively won her rubber to send the tie to a deciding doubles match, which the Czechs then won in Prague.

Raducanu was hampered by a blister on her foot against Vondrousova that left her unable to move properly for large periods of a match that lasted just 62 minutes.

It continues a frustrating 2022 for the teenager, after her stunning US Open triumph last summer.

Covid disrupted her preparations to the year, before a blister on her hand caused her real problems as she was knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round by Danka Kovinic.

In her next match after that defeat, Raducanu retired in a deciding set at the Guadalajara Open due to a left hip injury and at Indian Wells, she revealed that a stiff back was a large factor in her third-round defeat to Petra Martic.

Speaking after her loss to Vondrousova, Raducanu insisted her game is in good shape and the results will come once the injury issues are behind her.

“Of course it’s frustrating for sure, but in some sort of twisted way it gives me a sense of confidence and relief that I don’t think it’s my tennis that’s the issue,” Raducanu said.

(Getty Images)

“I think my tennis level is pretty good, it’s just about being able to repeat it or maintain it or not be hampered by any kind of physical issues and as soon as I sort all these out and keep building on my tennis level, then I think I will be able to put out good matches back to back.”

She added: “I think it’s related to numerous things; I’m going to need to go and evaluate all my options in all sorts of feet scenarios as this has happened quite a few times and we need to nip it in the bud now.”

Raducanu is due to play at the Stuttgart Open this week as she continues to build her experience on clay, though it remains to be seen if she will be fit to play.

“My physio Will is bathing my feet in surgical spirit every day - it’s definitely painful,” Raducanu told BBC Sport.

“We did it after the match. I was literally screaming but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do and try and get ready for Stuttgart.”