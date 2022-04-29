Emma Raducanu finishes strongly to reach second round in Madrid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eleanor Crooks
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emma Raducanu
    Emma Raducanu
    British professional tennis player
Emma Raducanu made an excellent start to her Madrid Open campaign (Tom Weller/dpa via AP) (AP)
Emma Raducanu made an excellent start to her Madrid Open campaign (Tom Weller/dpa via AP) (AP)

Emma Raducanu won 11 of the last 12 games to defeat Tereza Martincova for the second time in a fortnight in the opening round of the Madrid Open.

Czech Martincova was Raducanu’s opponent for her first professional match on clay in the Billie Jean King Cup tie in Prague earlier this month, with the US Open champion battling to a 7-5 7-5 victory.

She found herself 5-2 down in the opening set at the Caja Magica but turned things around impressively, saving two set points on the Martincova serve at 5-3 before running away with the second set in a 7-6 (3) 6-0 victory.

Speaking in her on-court interview, Raducanu said: “It was a tricky first set. I think it’s always tough playing on a brand new court, so it took me a little bit to adjust to my surroundings.

“And, of course, if you’re low or lacking in your own game then an opponent at this level is going to take advantage of that. I’m just glad that I stuck through the first set and then definitely relaxed in the second.

“I love Madrid, I’ve been out once, it’s such a cool vibe. I’m looking forward and hopefully I get to spend some more days here.”

Raducanu is being supported in Madrid by the Lawn Tennis Association’s head of women’s tennis, Iain Bates, after splitting from Torben Beltz earlier this week despite an encouraging showing in Stuttgart last week.

In explaining yet another coaching change, the 19-year-old cited her belief in her own game and decision-making, and that was certainly in evidence here.

Raducanu is continuing to learn the ropes on clay and she adapted her game after being out-hit in the early stages, using more spin and mixing up pace and angles to draw Martincova out of her rhythm.

It certainly worked, and the world number 49 could find no answers in the second set as Raducanu moved through to a second-round clash with fellow teenager Marta Kostyuk from Ukraine.

Raducanu has shown a tendency to dip in intensity after winning tight first sets, so this was an encouraging step forward on that front, while the fact she is able to play a third tournament in a row suggests her physical resilience is also heading in the right direction.

Naomi Osaka, back on clay for the first time since pulling out of the French Open amid mental health struggles, made a confident start to her campaign with a 6-3 6-1 victory over in-form Anastasia Potapova.

Andy Murray, meanwhile, was handed a high-profile first-round clash with former US Open champion Dominic Thiem, who is working his way back from a long-term wrist injury, in next week’s men’s event.

It will be the first tournament since the French Open last year featuring both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who has recovered from a fractured rib.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • Here’s the latest on ‘Witcher 3’ and ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

    Here’s what we know about the upcoming games from CD Projekt Red, ‘Cyberpunk 2077' and ‘The Witcher 3’.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Surging CF Montréal hosts Atlanta looking to build on six-game unbeaten run

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s six-game unbeaten run in all competitions has left the Major League Soccer club in a favourable place after a slow start to the season. With three of those results coming against top-four teams in MLS's Eastern Conference and another against Mexican giants Cruz Azul in CONCACAF Champions League play, the club has shown that it’s thriving with a less congested schedule. Montreal will also have the chance to join that top four when they host Atlanta United on Saturday at S

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Johnson scores in SO, Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Golden Knights from the playoff race. Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker. Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their sec

  • Boeser scores twice as Vancouver Canucks edge L.A. Kings 3-2 in overtime

    VANCOUVER — The results may not have mattered but the Vancouver Canucks simply weren't going to give up on Thursday night. Down 2-0 to the L.A. Kings heading into the third period, the Canucks rallied with a pair of goals to force overtime, then put away the game winner with 29.7 seconds left in the extra frame. Vancouver has battled hard all year, said Brock Boeser, and that wasn't about to change in the team's final home game of the season. "For us to come and play a team that's in the playoff

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Oilers' star Connor McDavid's drive to be NHL's best player starts off the ice

    EDMONTON — Christian Dedonato doesn't see Connor McDavid much in the off-season, at least not until at least mid-afternoon. McDavid is too busy working out in the gym or staying sharp on the ice. When the longtime friends get together to skate, surf, kick a soccer ball around or throw a baseball, Dedonato still sees an intensity in McDavid, now seven years into a standout if frustrating NHL career. “I see him do these skill drills and he won’t stop until he gets it perfect,” Dedonato said. “Even

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Football legend Didier Drogba is working on more than just football

    Drogba has been working hard behind the scenes on bringing peace to Ivory Coast.