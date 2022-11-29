Emma Raducanu ‘extremely grateful’ for MBE after meeting King at Windsor Castle

Lucas Cumiskey, PA
·2 min read

Tennis star Emma Raducanu said she is “extremely grateful” for her MBE after meeting the King at a special ceremony.

The 20-year-old beamed as she posed for pictures in a £5,300 Dior outfit after accepting the honour, awarded for services to tennis, at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

She was accompanied by her father Ian, who has been a guiding influence during her rise to tennis stardom.

She was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire after her US Open victory in 2021 made her the first British woman to win a grand slam since Virginia Wade in 1977 – and the first qualifier of any nationality to do so.

Emma Raducanu was the first British woman to win a grand slam since Virginia Wade in 1977 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Emma Raducanu was the first British woman to win a grand slam since Virginia Wade in 1977 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The victory over Canadian – and fellow teenager – Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 at Flushing Meadows came when she was 18.

In a statement issued by her agent after the ceremony, she said: “It’s been great to receive my honour today from his Majesty the King – I feel extremely grateful.”

Labour MP Dame Nia Griffith, who collected her honour at the same ceremony, said of Ms Raducanu: “I think it is fantastic seeing a young person (achieve) the success that she had and I think obviously now she faces that incredibly challenging situation of coping with that success and coping also with disappointment.

“And I certainly think it is wonderful to see young people being praised and being rewarded and let’s make sure we give every young person the opportunities so that they can develop their talents to the full.”

Also on Tuesday, Sir Isaac Julien, the Turner prize-nominated artist and filmmaker, was set to collect a knighthood for services to diversity and inclusion in art.

Former footballer Gary Bennett, patron of the Show Racism The Red Card group, is among the other MBE recipients, as is former Test cricketer Hugh Morris.

The batsman has been awarded an MBE for services to cricket and charity.

Latest Stories

  • Die Hard and Top Gun star Clarence Gilyard dies - tributes paid to actor and film professor with 'extraordinary talents'

    Clarence Gilyard, known for roles in films including Die Hard and Top Gun, has died at the age of 66. Gilyard's death was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), where he worked in recent years as a film and theatre professor. The actor played Hans Gruber's terrorist hacker Theo alongside Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman in Die Hard in 1988, as well as naval flight officer Marcus "Sundown" Williams in Top Gun alongside Tom Cruise in 1986.

  • Tennis star Emma Raducanu to collect her MBE

    She was the first British woman to win a grand slam since Virginia Wade in 1977.

  • US futures rise and Hong Kong stocks jump 5% after China's vaccination move boosts hopes for a zero-COVID pivot

    After public unrest, China said Tuesday it would boost COVID vaccination rates of its elderly citizens, seen as a key step to reopening its economy.

  • This New Aston Martin Mega-Mansion in Tokyo Showcases Supercars Like Living Room Artwork

    The property includes a wine cellar, a theater, a gym and a spa—plus your own automotive gallery.

  • Clarence Gilyard Jr, ‘Die Hard,’ ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and University Professor, Dies at 66

    The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, announced the actor's death Monday

  • Kate Middleton Asks Public's Help Choosing a Final Song for Her Christmas Concert — with a Twitter Poll!

    The Princess of Wales has provided three traditional carols to chose from in an online poll: "Hark! The Herald," "Joy To The World," and "O Come, All Ye Faithful"

  • One month after Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, what has happened – and what’s next?

    Billionaire owner is looking for new solutions to very old problems

  • Clarence Gilyard Jr., ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and ‘Die Hard’ Star, Dies at 66

    Clarence Gilyard Jr., an actor best known for starring in “Walker, Texas Ranger” and his supporting performance in “Die Hard,” has died. He was 66 years old. No further details about his death are available at this time. Gilyard’s death was confirmed through a statement by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Gilyard had been […]

  • Who Is Lionel Messi's Wife? All About Antonela Roccuzzo

    Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo got married in 2017

  • Canelo Alvarez warns Lionel Messi after Mexico jersey video: ‘He better hope to God that he doesn’t run into me’

    A video appeared to show Messi kicking a Mexico jersey, and Alvarez wasn't happy about it.

  • Panthers forward Tkachuk returns to province where he was loved, and loathed

    EDMONTON — For six seasons, Matthew Tkachuk wore the fiery Flames logo on his chest. But, on the eve of his return to Calgary, he kept the rhetoric cool. “Obviously I’ve thought about it,” Tkachuk said after his Florida Panthers skated in Edmonton late Monday morning ahead of a game against the Oilers. “But, until we get to tomorrow I probably won't be able to give you a good answer on it.” The NHL schedule-maker did its best to minimize the drama of a Tkachuk return. The Panthers play two Alber

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Colts, Steelers eager to show they can shine in prime time

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay started asking the question three years ago. Why wasn't his team hosting more prime-time games? From 2011-20, the Colts played a league-low nine times under the lights at Lucas Oil Stadium. They hosted no night games from Dec. 14, 2017, until last season when they got a scheduled Thursday contest in early November against the New York Jets and a flexed Saturday night date in mid-December against New England. An even longer drought will end w

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Banged-up Bears lose receiver Darnell Mooney for the season

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears had no one on their injury report just over a month ago when they played the New England Patriots. Times have changed — painfully. A handful of players joined quarterback Justin Fields on the sidelines with injuries in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, including a pair of team leaders in wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Mooney needs ankle surgery and will be lost for th

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc