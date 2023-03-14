Emma Raducanu digs deep to reach last 16 at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu advanced to the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells for the first time as she battled her way to a 6-1 2-6 6-4 win over 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Raducanu, who has overcome a wrist injury and illness, had to dig deep in a contest lasting more than two hours before claiming a win which ranks as her best since her 2021 US Open triumph.

Raducanu’s serve was in full flow as she cruised through the opening set inside 34 minutes, but it deserted her in the second, the Briton double faulting four times as Haddad Maia turned the tide and Raducanu lost her first set of the tournament.

The world number 77 saved a break point to hold for 2-2 in the decider before going on to break the Brazilian for a 4-3 lead.

She set up two further break points, but Haddad Maia made her serve it out, which she duly did.

Speaking in an on-court interview broadcast by Amazon Prime Video, Raducanu said: “I think I played a really high level at some points of the match.

“I think that I played extremely well in the first set and in the third set as well. There were some really good points and moments.

“I think overall the level increased in the third, and it was a battle from both of us.”

Raducanu will play world number one Iga Swiatek in the next round, after the Pole overcame Bianca Andreescu 6-3 7-6 (1).

In the men’s tournament, Britain’s Jack Draper eclipsed veteran countryman Andy Murray 7-6 (6) 6-2.

The 21-year-old saved a set point in the first before running away with it in the second to claim victory in the pair’s first ATP meeting.

Draper will face top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

