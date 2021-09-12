Emma Raducanu Congratulated By Royalty, World Leaders And Entertainment World Following Stunning US Open Victory

The Queen has led a wave of tributes to Emma Raducanu following her “remarkable achievement” in winning the US Open.

The British teenager, who arrived in New York last month with a ranking of 150th and just one Grand Slam appearance to her name, beat Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in straight sets in Saturday’s final.

In a statement, the Queen wrote: “I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships.

“It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters.”

Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2021 US Open Tennis tournament women's final match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images)

Following her win, Emma said: “You say, ‘I want to win a Grand Slam.’ But to have the belief I did, and actually executing, winning a Grand Slam,” Emma said, “I can’t believe it.”

Until three months ago, Emma had never played in a professional tour-level event, in part because of the pandemic and her parents’ insistence that she complete her high school degree.

“My dad is definitely very tough to please,” the 18-year-old said with a smile following her victory. “But I managed to today.”

Emma also put a smile on the faces of many famous Brits, who rushed to congratulate her on social media...

Read The Queen's message to @EmmaRaducanu in full: https://t.co/m5lxaH7kKipic.twitter.com/aFSaCisDC0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 11, 2021

Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2021

What a sensational match! Huge congratulations to @EmmaRaducanu 🇬🇧



You showed extraordinary skill, poise and guts and we are all hugely proud of you.#USOpen — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 11, 2021

What a winner. A true British hero. Congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on an inspirational win. From qualifier to champion without dropping a set. A phenomenal achievement. #USOpen — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 11, 2021

A star is born. 🌟🎾❤️🏆👑🇺🇸👏 pic.twitter.com/wPQc2tKLly — judy murray (@JudyMurray) September 12, 2021

1. Blown away by the quality of tennis in this final

2. Humbled by 2 young women being utterly brilliant

3. Maturity beyond their years

4. 9/11 a poignant, emotional day for NYC

5. Yes - am in tears - a record achievement.#EmmaRaducanu#USOpen2021#tennishttps://t.co/Ivib2qcCm8 — Naga Munchetty (@TVNaga01) September 11, 2021

Not even hyperbole - That is one of the greatest sporting achievements in British history.



A teenage qualifier, never drops a set or even more than four games in any set for the entire tournament! And goes on to become the #USOpen Champion! 🏆🎾🙌🏼🇬🇧



🤯🤯🤯 #Raducanu — Sam Quek (@SamanthaQuek) September 11, 2021

First time in my life I’ve ever tweeted whilst on air but my goodness what a performance, what a triumph, what an amazing young woman. Congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on a truly staggering achievement. US Open winner at 18 without losing a set. Extraordinarily fabulous. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 11, 2021

Emma Raducanu - 20 straight sets. What a performance?

What a legend?

The game I love played beautifully. I think it’s ok I shed a tear. Congratulations Emma & also well done on those A Levels — Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) September 11, 2021

This is mental isn’t it. THE US OPEN. What a moment. The first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam Final let alone win it. THIS HAS NEVER HAPPENED. — Greg James (@gregjames) September 11, 2021

She aced it! — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) September 11, 2021

Basically, yep! Nice one Emma… I’m screaming with South East London joy right now ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Tev1F06alP — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) September 11, 2021

Amazing achievement @EmmaRaducanu. Done yourself and the whole country proud. Congratulations! 🏆 — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 12, 2021

Struggling to get my head around what @EmmaRaducanu has achieved.

Incredible stuff. It is so hard to maintain the intensity & quality when it means so much. Get in 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 11, 2021

Magnificent Raducanu's tennis win describes a New World: so good, so diverse and so full of potential - but wow it takes hard work. What a win, what a night! — Jon Snow (@jonsnowC4) September 11, 2021

Never played a major tournament 3 months ago and 20 straight sets later wins US Open. Whatever happened before she ‘retired’ Wimbledon 4th round the result is the success formula:

pain + mental strength + monumental talent = winner. This is @EmmaRaducanu & YOU ¥$%€# DID IT! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/dyjXRRoaQ5 — Omid Djalili (@omid9) September 11, 2021

BREAKING: ⁦@EmmaRaducanu⁩ wins the US Open.

This is one of the greatest achievements in British sporting history.

Congrats, Emma - you champion. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/r3v2T3VaJJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 11, 2021

Emma is the first female qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final, let alone win one, and is the first woman to win the U.S. Open title without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014.

Emma, who was born in Toronto and moved to England with her family at age 2, is also the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles trophy since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

