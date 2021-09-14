Emma Raducanu celebrates in style at the Met Gala in Chanel

Photo credit: Theo Wargo - Getty Images

Emma Raducanu made her Met Gala debut last night, days after winning the US Open.

The 18-year-old tennis star, who became the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament, celebrated her achievements in spectacular style by gracing those iconic Met Gala stairs for the first time - and in Chanel, no less.

Raducanu swapped her tennis kit for a printed monochrome ensemble designed by Virginie Viard, featuring a cropped top, midi-length skirt and pearl-embellished belt. She finished her look with matching earrings and some pointed patent boots.

Photo credit: Theo Wargo - Getty Images

Her beauty look was kept simple, with loose waves, glowing skin and a touch of winged eyeliner.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

After a 2020 hiatus from Met Gala season, the stars relished the opportunity to get seriously dressed up again for this year’s theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.

As always, there were many different interpretations of the theme, which was all about modern America and celebrating individuality.



Photo credit: Arturo Holmes/MG21 - Getty Images

“I really do believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance," said Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute. "I think young designers, in particular, are at the vanguard of discussions about diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability and transparency, much more so than their European counterparts, maybe with the exception of the English designers.”

On Saturday night, Raducanu became the first British female tennis player to win the US Open for more than 40 years (since Virginia Wade in 1977), and the first-ever player to win the prestigious tournament after having to play qualifier matches to get through to the Grand Slam.

Photo credit: Elsa - Getty Images

Many celebrities and high-profile figures came forward to congratulate her on her huge achievement, including the royals, with the Duchess of Cambridge saying "we are all so proud". Her Majesty the Queen noted in a statement directed to Raducanu that "it is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication."

