Give Emma Raducanu a break, says Jack Draper after Martina Navratilova criticism

Britain’s new tennis sensation Jack Draper has defended his friend Emma Raducanu from recent criticism, arguing that she has been the subject of unfair expectation since her US Open victory three years ago.

Raducanu’s work ethic was questioned by legendary champion Martina Navratilova after her first-round loss in New York last week. “Technically she is great,” said Navratilova, “but she needs more matchplay. I still don’t think she is as fit as she should be”

But Draper – who has just become the first British player to reach the US Open semi-finals since Raducanu – suggested that it is still too soon to judge her fairly.

“I think it’s important that people give her time to be on her journey and to improve physically and to put years of working to get back to that point,” said Draper of Raducanu, who missed eight months of last season after undergoing surgery on two wrists and an ankle.

“There’s no doubt it was extremely difficult for Emma, because she’d done her A Levels, and she’d just come out of school, and all of a sudden she came here, and she had a dream run and won, and I think the expectation on her after that was huge.

“She hadn’t necessarily built up the physical foundations and the general foundation you need to be on the tour full time.”

Draper and Raducanu were born 11 months apart – he is 22 and she 21 – and often found themselves at the same tournaments in their formative years. They have always spoken supportively about each other, with Draper having previously told Telegraph Sport that Raducanu’s stunning US Open triumph “motivated me to do better”.

Emma Raducanu stunned the world with her fairytale 2021 US Open win - but injuries have hit hard since - AP/Elise Amendola

On Wednesday evening, Draper added that “I think it was difficult for people to expect her to start winning everything, left, right and centre. Because even though she’d won one of the biggest tournaments in the world, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re ready to compete on the tour, week in, week out.”

Raducanu’s next tournament is due to be in Seoul, South Korea, in 10 days’ time. She is then down to play in the big WTA 1000 event in Beijing, as she looks to improve her position as the world No 72.

Harriet Dart is about to move just above Raducanu, into the British No 2 spot behind Katie Boulter, as her first-round win at the US Open boosts Dart’s ranking to a career high of No 70.

Raducanu admitted after her exit that her team had erred on the wrong path in not playing any tournaments in preparation for the US Open, which drew criticism from Navratilova.

“I think Emma needs to take ownership of herself, of her brand, and of her tennis career most of all. She needs to be clear who her team is, what her goal is and not let herself off the hook,” she told Sky Sports this week.

“Aryna Sabalenka, when she had problems with her serve and everybody was trying to help her, she took ownership of it and fixed it herself.

“Emma needs to be in charge and she’s old enough to know what she should be doing – surround herself with good people and then trust in them, and give it time so that you can see the results.

“Technically she is great, but she needs more matchplay. I still don’t think she is as fit as she should be.

“I feel like if you don’t want to play the Olympics because it’s a different surface, you need to fix your body. Maybe it’s just not equipped for this kind of stress.

“She needs to think long-term... not tomorrow or next week.”