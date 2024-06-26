Emma Raducanu beats Jessica Pegula at Eastbourne for her first victory over a top-10 opponent

Radcanu has strung together two excellent performances on the grass at Eastbourne - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

Emma Raducanu claimed the first top-ten scalp of her career with a courageous comeback win in Eastbourne, where she eliminated the second seed and world No 5 Jessica Pegula after being a set and a break down.

Raducanu also had to save a match point in the second-set tie-break, which she did with a magnificent forehand winner. Whenever the contest was about to slip away, she found the answer, but she certainly left it late in this 4-6, 7-6, 7-5 thriller, which occupied 2hr 44min.

The victory followed other wins for home hopes Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart, which means that there are three Britons in the quarter-finals for only the second time since the Eastbourne event was instituted in 1974. The previous instance came all the way back in 1978, when the players in question were Virginia Wade, Anne Hobbs and Michelle Tyler.

Quarter-final place locked in 🔐



Emma Raducanu beats world number five Jessica Pegula at Eastbourne 👏#BBCTennis | #Eastbourne pic.twitter.com/3lkBOSmaaw — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 26, 2024

“I’m pretty drained right now,” Raducanu told on-court interviewer Karthi Gnanasegaram. “I just want to say thanks to everyone again for getting me through some really difficult moments.

“It’s incredibly difficult when you’re playing someone who’s in form like Jessica, She came in off the back of a great run in Berlin. And no doubt she’s feeling confident on the grass. But I’m really pleased with how I managed to navigate in some really tough situations. And I didn’t think to be honest, I’d be able to get myself out of it. So I would say this match is one of the more meaningful ones to me. I’ve been going through some stuff and to come through has been really nice.”

Asked about her compatriots’ earlier success, Raducanu replied “Yeah, I think it’s really good, healthy competition. I mean, we all see each other progressing into the next round, and we all just want to join them. No one really wants to be left behind. But I think that is the way it should be. We should be pushing each other. And I think that’s definitely the case right now in the men’s and the women’s.

“I mean, we’re all doing really well, especially on the grass. I think we all come alive on the surface. So yeah, I’m very pleased and it’s just a testament to how well we’ve been training and how hard we’ve been putting work in – contrary to some beliefs about us. I think that we’re all doing a pretty good job.”

Huge win for Raducanu after gutsy display – as it happened

06:00 PM BST

Three for three

On a wider note, what a day this has been for the Britons in Eastbourne. Wins for Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart mean there are three women in the quarter-finals of this tournament for the first time since 1978.

05:57 PM BST

A different player

Over the past couple of years you feel that match would have slipped away from Raducanu, especially when she gave away that big lead in the deciding set. However, she feels like a different player now as evidenced by the way she rallied again in the face of adversity.

There is still a long way to go to match her previous heights but you simply cannot say she is not moving in the right direction right now.

05:52 PM BST

‘New start’

Emma Raducanu signs the camera after getting her first top 10 win:



"New start." ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rpmAAtnP5F — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 26, 2024

05:50 PM BST

Watch: the winning moment

Quarter-final place locked in 🔐



Emma Raducanu beats world number five Jessica Pegula at Eastbourne 👏#BBCTennis | #Eastbourne pic.twitter.com/3lkBOSmaaw — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 26, 2024

05:49 PM BST

Raducanu speaks to BBC Sport

“I’m pretty drained right now but thanks to everyone here for getting me through some tough moments in that match.

“It’s incredibly tough when you’re playing someone in such good form. I’m really pleased how I navigated some of the moments.

“I’ve been through some stuff so it feels really great to come through. This match is one of the more meaningful ones to me”

05:48 PM BST

For context...

A 4-6 7-6 7-5 win for the former US Open champion and that’s a huge win. It really is. Not only a first win against a top-10 opponent but also a first win having been match point down.

05:44 PM BST

RADUCANU WINS!

Big forehand return from Pegula off a Raducanu backhand serve. She takes the next point too, scrambling well before putting away an easy winner. Pressure back on Raducanu.

Pegula then successfully challenges and has three break-back points.

Raducanu saves the first, coming out the better after an extended battle from the back of the court, and the second as Pegula goes long with a backhand. Then a huge first serve and we’re back to deuce!

Then Raducanu double faults! The door is ajar for Pegula once again but Raducanu responds with two good serves and she has match point.

SHE’S DONE IT. Pegula goes wide and that’s a first top-10 win for Emma Raducanu.

05:36 PM BST

Raducanu* 4-6 7-6 6-5 Pegula

Raducanu cries ‘come on’ after Pegula nets. She needs to get back on the front foot here and gets to 15-30 after a good backhand draws the error from Pegula.

Then a simply superb point from the Briton. Amid a slice battle, she throws in a drop shot that then leads to an easy pass. Two break points for Raducanu.

She takes the second! Raducanu will serve the match once again!

05:32 PM BST

Raducanu 4-6 7-6 5-5 Pegula*

Raducanu is creaking a touch here and Pegula can sense it. A drop shot sees Raducanu crash to the floor and her back is now against the wall at 0-30. Then a double fault....followed by a miss from Raducanu and Pegula breaks!

Poor from Raducanu and we are back to parity in this deciding set.

Jessica Pegula of United States plays a forehand against Emma Raducanu of Great Britain during the Women's Singles Round of 16 match on Day Five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 26, 2024 in Eastbourne, England

05:28 PM BST

Raducanu* 4-6 7-6 5-4 Pegula

Raducanu steps in on the Pegula second serve and straight in behind it, putting away an easy forehand volley. Quintessential grass-court tennis there.

Decent response from Pegula though, picking up a pair of easy points behind big first serves. Big ace down the tee from the American and she holds.

Raducanu will need to serve this out now.

05:24 PM BST

Raducanu 4-6 7-6 5-3 Pegula*

Good from Pegula. A player of her class is not going to just lie down and she takes the first two points of the game thanks to some heavy, accurate groundstrokes.

Raducanu then double faults and Pegula has three break points. The first one is saved but Raducanu then goes wide with a forehand. Handing a break back to Pegula.

05:20 PM BST

Raducanu* 4-6 7-6 5-2 Pegula

Bang, bang from Pegula. A sign there she might be dangerous letting it all fly with defeat seemingly looming.

As I type though, three dreadful errors follow from the American and Raducanu has a break point. WHICH SHE TAKES!

Superb from Raducanu and she’s one game away from a first ever win against a top-10 opponent.

05:17 PM BST

Raducanu 4-6 7-6 4-2 Pegula*

Big game for Raducanu as we enter the business end of this deciding set and she starts it well, moving Pegula around the baseline before drawing two errors from the American.

She then finds what might be the shot of the match. One the back foot as Pegula approaches the net, Raducanu somehow finds the poise to convert an incredible backhand lob. The degree of difficulty on that shot is off the scale.

Great hold.

Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts after winning a point against US player Jessica Pegula during their women's singles round of 16 tennis match at the Rothesay Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on June 26, 2024

05:12 PM BST

Raducanu* 4-6 7-6 3-2 Pegula

Pegula looks like she’s opening the shoulders now as she seeks a way back into this deciding set but she’s wilting a touch in the face of this Raducanu onslaught.

At 30-30, Raducanu has the chance to work another break point but turns down the dry volley before seeing a loose forehand go long.

More errors from Pegula though, twice she has had game points only to give them away with rudimentary errors.

That said, the world No 5 rallies and holds. Vital.

05:07 PM BST

Raducanu 4-6 7-6 3-1 Pegula*

Double fault from Raducanu to start the game, a frustrating start considering the momentum she picked up with that break of serve but a trio of cheap points soon have her back in control.

Pegula then goes wide with a makeable volley and Raducanu consolidates her lead.

05:02 PM BST

Raducanu* 4-6 7-6 2-1 Pegula

Raducanu does appear to have got in Pegula’s head somewhat. Pegula sits one up for Raducanu who responds with a forehand winner down the line, and then follows that up with another point. 0-30.

There’s another winner, off the backhand this time, and it’s three break points Raducanu.

When the luck is with you.... Raducanu tickles the net, which puts off Pegula and the American nets.

Raducanu breaks!

04:59 PM BST

Raducanu 4-6 7-6 1-1 Pegula*

A reminder that Raducanu has never beaten a top 10 opponent. And not won a match on the WTA Tour from match point down either. Could this be the day to change that?

15-30 down on serve is not a great start but the British player rallies on the next. A mistimed return unfortunately shanks horribly off her racket and it’s break point Pegula.

Saved Raducanu! A lovely shot combination to dictate the next rally puts Raducanu in the driving seat, and she wraps up the game with an ace down the middle.

04:54 PM BST

Raducanu* 4-6 7-6 0-1 Pegula

A long bathroom break between sets for Raducanu, but we’re back underway now, with Pegula serving.

The American appears to be taking the longer to settle, with a double fault eventually bringing up break point Raducanu.

Pegula saves and then forces Raducanu into an error, before finding the line to hold.

Pegula gets the third set underway - Getty Images/Charlie Crowhurst

04:44 PM BST

Raducanu 4-6 7-6 (8-6) Pegula

A rare miss for Raducanu, who sends her return long off a slower Pegula second serve. We’re at 5-5.

Another lengthy rally ends with Raducanu again going long of the baseline for match point Pegula.

Saved! Gutsy from Raducanu on that forehand! 6-6.

Pegula with the mistake, so set point Raducanu.

And she does it! For the first time in her career, Raducanu takes a set off a top 10 opponent in the world. We’re heading into a decider!

Emma Raducanu has taken a set from a top 10 opponent for the first time! 🎾



She forces a decider going into the third set.#BBCTennis | #Eastbourne pic.twitter.com/WcN5IfaWfz — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 26, 2024

04:39 PM BST

Raducanu 4-6 6-6 Pegula (tie-break)

This topsy-turvy match continues as Raducanu draws level at 3-3. Both players are not holding back here, but it’s Raducanu who nudges ahead for the first time in the tie-break when the American nets. That’s four points in a row for the British player.

Raducanu appears like she can’t miss whereas her opponent is out of sorts suddenly. Has all the time in the world on her return but contrives to send it wide. 5-3 Raducanu.

The rot is stopped with an emphatic winner off Raducanu’s serve.

04:36 PM BST

Raducanu 4-6 6-6 Pegula (tie-break)

Pegula is not taking any risks, keeping the ball in play and hitting centrally. And it is Raducanu who blinks first, dumping into the net. 0-1.

More big ground strokes from both players, and again Raducanu coughs up the mistake, before Pegula’s next serve is unreturnable. 3-0 to the American.

Raducanu is on the board! A booming forehand finds the corner and then Pegula cannot return Raducanu’s serve. 3-2 to Pegula.

04:32 PM BST

Raducanu* 4-6 6-6 Pegula

Pegula again serving to stay in the set. It’s a good start, coolness personified to go 30-0 up.

Raducanu reduces the deficit and then a double fault draws matters level.

Forehand winner for Pegula for 40-30 before a big first serve sends us to a tie-break! The American has a very good record in tie-breaks this year...

04:28 PM BST

Raducanu 4-6 6-5 Pegula*

Really good tennis from Raducanu, mixing it up with her strokes and adding the pressure on her opponent. A straightforward hold edges her ahead once more.

04:24 PM BST

Raducanu* 4-6 5-5 Pegula

An outstanding cross-court forehand winner for Raducanu gets us underway in the game. Then her backhand return has too much power on it for the American too. 0-30.

She hangs in there on next rally, the chance of a passing winner looks like it might be on when Pegula comes to the net, but the ball goes wide. Raducanu challenges another wide call to try and go to 40-15 but it’s the wrong decision. 30-30.

No matter, Raducanu gets the next point to bring up set point.

Groans from the crowd as Raducanu nets. And Pegula survives the game courtesy of two precious first serves.

04:19 PM BST

Raducanu 4-6 5-4 Pegula*

We’re getting towards the business end of this set.

When she does land her first serve, Raducanu really can make do some damage. She brings up game points at 40-15. Pegula saves the first but the Briton pounces on the second.

Raducanu is now a game away from taking a set off a top 10 player for the first time....

A full crowd to watch Raducanu - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

04:16 PM BST

Raducanu* 4-6 4-4 Pegula

Right then, what kind of response can the world No 5 deliver?

A small little smile from Raducanu who absolutely rips a forehand winner down the line. Pegula returns with her own winner. And then another off the forehand when Raducanu loops a return deep. A fourth ace of the match is much welcome for the American.

She wraps up the hold with a backhand out wide. It looks like it might have been wide. Raducanu takes a good look but opts not to challenge.

04:11 PM BST

Raducanu 4-6 4-3 Pegula*

Raducanu is battling hard - with a welcome boost being a more reliable first serve.

Ah, the bloggers’ curse! There’s another double fault for 40-30.

But she eventually gets the job done to hold, and nudge ahead for the first time in either set! Pegula the one to drop off now. Topsy-turvy set this.

04:07 PM BST

Raducanu* 4-6 3-3 Pegula

There’s only ever been one British winner at this tournament, Virginia Wade in 1975. So far today both Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart have moved into the last eight. Can Raducanu join them? It’s going to take a major comeback.

A double fault from Pegula is a good start for the Briton, before a deep Raducanu return leaves her opponent backtracking. 0-30.

Now it’s Pegula’s turn to go off the boil with her serve, as Raducanu brings up break point.

Back she comes again! Forcing the error from her opponent. It’s a muted celebration from Raducanu, mind. Something still amiss.

04:03 PM BST

Raducanu 4-6 2-3 Pegula*

A confusing picture. For all that Raducanu appears to be off the boil a bit physically, she goes and throws in a hold to love, with an awesome cross-court winner rounding off the game.

04:00 PM BST

Raducanu* 4-6 1-3 Pegula

At that changeover, Raducanu took a long blow of her nose. A touch of hay fever perhaps? It just seems like the Briton’s energy levels have dropped slightly. It is hot out there but not anything Raducanu shouldn’t be used to.

Pegula rubs salt into the wounds, an ace bringing up an easy hold and extension of her lead.

03:57 PM BST

Raducanu 4-6 1-2 Pegula*

Lots of sighs, and touches of her sun visor. A bit fidgety basically. Raducanu is trying to mix things up, but the problem is she is playing a very solid opponent in Pegula.

Better from the Brit! A backhand winner up the line for 15-30.

But more quality from Pegula, who seizes on a short ball to go back behind her opponent. Two break points. A good second serve digs her out of trouble on the first, before a super whipped forehand brings up deuce.

A first chance at holding serve goes begging but she digs in to get on the board in this second set.

Raducanu with a gritty hold - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

03:51 PM BST

Raducanu* 4-6 0-2 Pegula

Odd moment from the British player there, who goes and sits down at the changeover instead of walking straight to the other side of the net. Pegula waits patiently for her opponent to realise her mistake and resumes her game.

A little rattled perhaps? Loss of focus? 15-15 and Raducanu appears to set the point up brilliantly, moving her opponent around the baseline, but then an unforced error goes against her.

Pegula using her slice really well and holds comfortably in the end. Raducanu needs to find stop the rot here.

03:47 PM BST

Raducanu 4-6 0-1 Pegula*

As in her last service game of that first set, Raducanu’s first serve has gone missing, bringing the pressure right on her.

Forehand winner and a backhand winner for Pegula and it’s 30-30.

Raducanu fails to clear the net with the next which brings up break point Pegula. And then her forehand is long. As she did in the first set, Pegula breaks.

03:42 PM BST

Pegula takes opening set

So 40 minutes for that first set. Pegula started like a stream train, with her fierce ground strokes catching out Raducanu.

But then came a mid-set wobble for the American as Raducanu went toe-to-toe and levelled at 4-4.

Alas, a poor service game is all it takes to lose focus, and the second seed was there to capitalise.

Plenty to ponder - Action Images/Andrew Boyers

03:41 PM BST

Raducanu 4-6 Pegula

How quickly all that good work can unravel.

Pegula moves into a 30-0 lead after pushing Raducanu around the baseline with authority.

A rogue telephone ring in the crowd then appears to distract the American when both her serves are wayward. 30-15. No matter, a lovely backhand winner brings up two set points.

Raducanu stays alive for the first, forcing Pegula to go wide when going up the line. But the Briton fails to capitalise on a slow second serve, and goes long.

03:36 PM BST

Raducanu 4-5 Pegula*

Plenty of fist pumps from the British player now, who has flipped this set on its head. Great tennis and ball-striking from both players.

A Pegula winner, her ninth of the match, makes it 30-15, before a Raducanu double fault draws matters level.

Ah. There’s another one meaning break point Pegula. Groans around the court.

And it only gets worse when Raducanu sends her return long. Pegula breaks and will serve for the set.

Raducanu handed over three points there on her serve. That could end up being very costly.

03:32 PM BST

Raducanu* 4-4 Pegula

Raducanu tries out her net game, coming forward, but Pegula reads her well and attempts the lob. Raducanu gets her racket on it but the return falls the wrong side of the line for 30-15.

Undeterred, Raducanu’s racket control is on full display on the next point with a deft volley for 30-30. And error from the second seed then brings up break point Raducanu.

And the Briton forces the error from her opponent to break back and level.

03:27 PM BST

Raducanu 3-4 Pegula*

Plenty of strong movement on the baseline from Raducanu, with the Briton appearing to have got to grips with her opponent’s returns now. A second ace brings up 30-0.

Ah, an unwanted double fault but then Pegula nudges her return long. Raducanu takes her opportunity, swotting away a passing winner with her opponent at the net.

It’s been a solid comeback from the Briton in his set.

Pegula has been pegged back on the scoreboard - AFP/Glyn Kirk

03:23 PM BST

Raducanu* 2-4 Pegula

The American is a double break up, and feeling comfortable. Well, she was, until a double fault brings up 15-15, and a loose return swirls long to make it 15-30.

An easy point levels matters but a lengthy rally on the next ends with Raducanu on top following a winner, and a rare break point.

Pegula saves it but lady luck is smiling down on the British No 5 when her return trickles over via the net cord. She holds her hand up in apology. Second break point.

Pegula saves but then Raducanu seizes on another second serve to bring up a third break point. And this time she does succeed! Emerging on top from another long rally by putting her volley away at the net. Raducanu breaks.

03:17 PM BST

Raducanu 1-4 Pegula*

Raducanu needs to be careful here, with this set in danger of getting away from her. Each return off the Pegula racket seems to be coming back with interest on it, and Raducanu is yet to work out how to respond to the American’s power.

She’s quickly break points down and wilts at the first, pushing her return long of the baseline. Pegula breaks.

03:15 PM BST

Raducanu* 1-3 Pegula (*denotes next server)

Raducanu is trying to be aggressive here, stepping up the court on Pegula’s second serves. But the American is unruffled, does the basics right and holds easily again.

03:12 PM BST

Raducanu 1-2 Pegula* (*denotes next server)

That will do Raducanu a world of good - a first ace of the match! She then catches her opponent out with a sliced return for 30-0.

Pegula digs in, including a cross-court forehand winner which kisses the line for 40-30, but Raducanu holds her nerve and gets on the board.

03:07 PM BST

Raducanu* 0-2 Pegula (*denotes next server)

Pegula is riding high on confidence following her recent title in Berlin, and it is showing here today early doors.

A comfortable hold extends her lead.

03:05 PM BST

Raducanu 0-1 Pegula* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu serves first in this one, getting the first points on the board. Understandably given it’s the early stages, it’s then a bit of a struggle for Raducanu to get her serve firing from the off.

And Pegula takes advantage with a number of strong ground strokes helping to bring up deuce, before a mishit from the Brit is seized upon by Pegula. The American breaks Raducanu in the first game.

02:58 PM BST

Raducanu warming up

The players are out on court, with the start just minutes away. Can Raducanu make it back-to-back wins for the Brits today?

02:43 PM BST

Raducanu on a roll

Fresh off a resounding victory over Sloane Stephens yesterday, Emma Raducanu is back in action today, facing off against another US tennis star, Jessica Pegula, in the second round in Eastbourne.

Raducanu claimed victory in straight sets (6-4,6-0) on Tuesday, her best effort on grass since she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2021.

The former US Open champion then took the opportunity to hit back at her critics, writing the words ‘‘My own pace’’ on a camera lens before leaving the court.

This comes amid considerable criticism for her decision to turn down opportunities to play in competitions such as the French Open and the Olympics, in favour of sticking to just one surface, and not overpopulating her schedule.

The world No 168 goes into today’s game positively, having declared that she has “rekindled a fire inside me,” through competing on home soil.

She said: “I’m just really into it at the moment. I love the sport. I love tennis. I’ve really rekindled a light and a fire inside of me. Just very happy and enjoying it a lot.”

Standing in the way of Raducanu and a place in the final eight of Eastbourne today, is Pegula.

A stern challenge for the Brit, Pegula goes into the match as the tournament’s No 2 seed, alongside having recently won the Berlin Ladies’ Open, where she defeated Anna Kalinskaya in the final after saving five championship points.

She is also currently ranked fifth in the world in singles competition.

The pair have faced off once before, with Pegula taking the victory in 2022.

Raducanu and Pegula are on court following a straight sets victory for fellow Briton Katie Boulter over Jelena Ostapenko 6-4 7-5. Both Boulter and Raducanu have been drawn in the bottom half of the draw in Eastbourne and could meet each other in the semi-finals if they get that far.