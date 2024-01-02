Emma Raducanu battles to victory at Auckland Classic in first match in eight months

Raducanu played just nine matches in 2023 because of injury

Emma Raducanu said she is "grateful to be healthy" again after winning her first match following eight months out with injury at the Auckland Classic.

The Briton, playing for the first time since wrist and ankle surgeries, fought through a tense deciding set to beat world number 134 Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

She let slip a 5-2 lead in the third set and missed two match points at 5-3 before eventually winning 6-3 4-6 7-5.

"It's pretty amazing to just be out here and playing," Raducanu, 21, said.

"I'm just really happy to be back on the tour and can't wait to start this season and carry on hopefully injury-free and healthy.

"It's difficult after having such a long hiatus, but I'm grateful to be healthy, grateful to be able to move my body, not bed-ridden and in a wheelchair."

After the final point, the 2021 US Open champion, who needed a wildcard to enter the tournament having dropped to 301 in the rankings, covered her face with her hand in a celebration mixed with pleasure and relief.

The tougher test of Ukrainian second seed Elina Svitolina awaits in the second round.

Raducanu battles to long-awaited victory

Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a major at the 2021 US Open

Raducanu said she felt "reborn" before her comeback, having had surgeries on both wrists and her ankle in May.

She showed little sign of rustiness in a comfortable first set in which she was particularly strong on serve.

Ruse, 26, then raised her level and snatched the momentum with her powerful groundstrokes in taking the second set.

After a tight start to the decider, Raducanu, who looked free of injury throughout the match, moved into the ascendancy by breaking to love for a 3-2 lead and continued by confidently taking the next two games.

Ruse then swung freely and her attacks earned back the first break back before she saved the first two match points. When Raducanu double-faulted while handing back the second break, the Romanian looked favourite at 5-5.

However, a fine backhand on to the baseline gave the Briton another break of serve and with it the third opportunity to serve out the match.

The final game was not easy as Raducanu fell 0-30 behind but timely and effective first serves gave her two more match points and Ruse netted on the second after being pulled out wide.

Raducanu's meeting with Svitolina will act as further preparation for the Australian Open, which begins on 14 January, where she will have to go through qualifying to reach the main draw unless she is awarded a wildcard.

Earlier, top seed and US Open champion Coco Gauff won her first match of the year by beating fellow American Claire Liu 6-4 6-2 while Svitolina defeated Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 as the Dane continues her own comeback.

