Emma Raducanu and the battle to avoid joining list of one-slam wonders

Molly McElwee
·5 min read
In this article:
Emma Raducanu and the battle to avoid joining list of one-slam wonders - GETTY IMAGES
Emma Raducanu's US Open win last year will go down as the biggest underdog story in the history of tennis. But while her journey was standout, shock victories in women's majors are not rare.

One-slam wonders have been a hot topic in women's tennis for many years. Every time a new unlikely champion lifts the trophy in Melbourne, Paris, Wimbledon or New York the debate about consistency flares up once more: who will be the one to finally take over the mantle at the top?

It feels particularly relevant at this juncture, not only because Raducanu is returning to New York this week, but because Serena Williams - the most dominant force ever in women's tennis - is enacting her swan song.

Since Williams lifted her last major title, at the Australian Open in 2017, there have been 21 majors played and 14 different winners. So far, only six of those women have another slam to their name. Compare that to just five different champions on the men's side in that time, two being as yet one-time major champions (Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem), and the difference is stark.

If you go back slightly further, to the turn of the century, things even out a little: men's tennis has had four fewer one-time major champions than women's since 2000 (14 to 10). But in the last decade the rate in women's tennis sped up - 10 female one-time champions to three male.

Despite injuries plaguing Raducanu in recent months, including during her preparations for Flushing Meadows, no one is suggesting that Raducanu is one and done.

She is still only 19 and the hope and expectation is that she will win many more majors. But, as her win and Elena Rybakina's surprise Wimbledon title showed last month too, new kids on the block suddenly announcing their arrival on the biggest stages are trending again.

Why no heir-apparent for Williams?

Williams is expected to bow out after New York and, though she has not played a major final in three years, the finality of her exit with no heir-apparent in place is interesting.

Three-time major champion Ash Barty was tipped to be the future, but her retirement earlier this year at just 25 years old left the spot vacant. Naomi Osaka too has shown how dominant she can be on hard courts, winning four major titles between 2018 and 2021, but she is still making her way back from long periods of absences. Current No 1 Iga Swiatek has had eye-catching match-winning runs this year, but is yet to win a major away from the red clay in Paris.

The long list of recent major winners in women's tennis is often cited with a hint of derision. The lack of consistency or stability is seen as a quality deficit, a sign of poor staying power from top female players. There are many other reasons you can point to though.

The unprecedented level of dominance from the Big Three in men's tennis has massively clouded our perspective on what constitutes a 'normal' or healthy trend for the sport, for one. You could also argue that the many winners on the women's tour show the great depth of talent.

Something Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur wishes got more airtime is the fact that the odds of consistency are stacked against the women compared to the men, who play best of five sets at the four majors, which mathematically reduces the likelihood of upsets.

"I just want to say, the greatest players if they didn't have [best of five] you wouldn’t have them winning so many slams," Jabeur told Telegraph Sport of the men's draw. "We know there are a lot of comebacks from two sets down, and it doesn’t mean women playing [first to] two sets don’t give so much effort than the men playing [first to] three. It’s ridiculous to compare this. So I’m just putting it out there: if you count how many times players who have won grand slams when they were two sets behind, they wouldn’t have the same amount."

Ons Jabeur reached the final of this year's Wimbledon - GETTY IMAGES
She is not wrong. In January Rafael Nadal famously won the Australian Open after staging a dramatic comeback from two sets down in the final to Daniil Medvedev. Roger Federer came back from the same deficit twice in his career at major tournaments he went on to win, and Novak Djokovic four times. Top women's players on the tour do not have the luxury of five-set tennis to grow into their matches and, if they are having a slightly off day, can be sliced apart in under an hour by plucky underdog opponents riding on momentum.

But whereas in the mid 2010s one-time champions Marion Bartoli and Flavia Penetta were 28 and 33 respectively, and retired almost immediately after their greatest wins, the pattern in the last five years points to a new generation. While Carolina Wozniacki is the anomaly, retiring after her Australian Open triumph in 2018 aged 27, the seven other one-time champions from 2017 onwards have been 25 or under. More to that, the average age of the 14 winners since Williams's last major title is 22.9, and five won their first title aged 20 or under.

'Someone will emerge'

For Chris Evert, who never had trouble following up on her wins in the 1970s and 80s, with 18 major titles to her name, she thinks it is a sign of a bright and competitive future. And just in time, with Williams leaving the sport.

"I think if you look at history there’s always been a dominant player - Steffi Graf, Martina [Navratilova], Serena [Williams], me, Billie Jean [King]," Evert says. "Yes, there will be more. Will they catch Serena’s 23 grand slams? I doubt it. But there will be players that will dominate for sure. That’s the trend in both men’s and women’s tennis.

"Right now there’s so much depth, so many playing really well, and eventually in the next year or two I think somebody will emerge from that group. Somebody who’s really hungry for success, really athletic, powerful - it could be Coco Gauff, it could be Iga [Swiatek], it could be any of them."

