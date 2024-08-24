Emma Raducanu: Andy Murray era of British tennis is ‘old news’

Emma Raducanu has not played a competitive match for three weeks - Getty Images/Sarah Stier

Emma Raducanu has described the Andy Murray era of British tennis as “old news”.

While Raducanu may have a point about the fast-moving nature of sport, the brusqueness of her comment hinted at her distant relationship with the whole Murray clan.

Monday’s US Open will be the first grand slam tournament to be played after the retirement of Murray – a transformational presence within the British game, who not only won three majors but also set an inspiring example with his unstinting daily commitment.

Asked whether this US Open will feel different without the involvement of Murray, Raducanu replied “No, it doesn’t feel different at all. Tennis is unforgiving in that sense. No matter who you are, it just moves on.

“There is always another match, there is always another tournament.

“Of course Andy has achieved amazing things and I watched him win this tournament, but it is a fast pace, just like life is. It’s old news the next day, kind of thing.

“I think the Brits are doing really well right now. I think overall, we are all kinda pushing each other, we are all competitive. You see other ones doing well and you want to do the same.

“I think, especially with the guys, there are a lot more guys in qualifying this year which is really cool. Because when I came three years ago, there were barely any players. Now I feel there are a lot more who have chances to do well, even in the main draw.”

Emma Raducanu is a household name in New York - Getty Images/Robert Prange

Raducanu referenced the number coming through qualifying – six British men entered last week’s US Open qualifying event, although only Jan Choinski won all three rounds to earn a place in the main draw.

During this summer’s Wimbledon, Raducanu made headlines by agreeing to play mixed doubles with Murray, only to withdraw from the match at the 11th hour citing wrist soreness.

Murray’s mother Judy described the decision as “astonishing” in a social-media post, which she later claimed had been sarcastic rather than directly critical.

Then, a couple of weeks later, Murray told reporters that “Everyone’s emotions are running high at that time of year. My mum’s always going to look out for my best interests.”

He also said that he had not spoken to Raducanu – who is due to open her US Open campaign on Tuesday against former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin – since the controversy broke out.

‘I consider myself an artist’

Returning to the upcoming event, Raducanu has also described herself as “an artist” in another pre-tournament media appearance, which found her alluding to the artificiality of her public persona.

During an interview with Sky Sports at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, Raducanu picked out Pablo Picasso’s Girl Before A Mirror as her favourite work.

“It’s really relatable because the girl who is looking in the mirror is lighter than the reflection,” she said, in what seemed to be a reference to the distinction between Raducanu the person and Raducanu the public figure.

“At times in my life I’ve felt that way. I consider myself an artist, because even playing tennis, we’re entertainers. It’s about our creativity on the court, how we construct the points, how we deal with different situations and setbacks and it is more than just tennis.

“It’s almost like playing the piano when we’re on the court, it’s how we express ourselves.”

Emma Raducanu returns to the site of her greatest triumph - Instagram

Finally, Raducanu also explained her absence from the match court for the last three weeks, pointing out – not for the first time – that she likes to do things differently to most of her peers on the WTA Tour.

Her last competitive appearance came just over three weeks ago in the quarter-finals of Washington, where she lost in three sets to eventual champion Paula Badosa. From there, she said, it would have been too fast a turnaround to have played in the qualifying event in Toronto.

“I have a Canadian passport but I would have had to have flown Saturday and played Sunday and I think it would have been too tight of a turnover,” said Raducanu, who goes into the US Open as the world No72 and British No2 behind Katie Boulter.

“I think I have always done things a little bit differently. I don’t think I will ever be the player who is playing close to 30 events a year. It is not my style – it never has been. When I was playing juniors, even, I would just play a few tournaments, play the slams and go to school. I have kinda always done it that way. Even when I won the US Open, I only played a few tournaments that year. I am not in any big rush to play loads. I would rather target tournaments and be ready to play the tournaments that I am entered in.”