Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray could team up in new mixed gender tournament - GETTY IMAGES/SHUTTERSTOCK

Tennis will introduce a major new mixed team tournament next year that will allow leading players from the same country, such as Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu, to join forces.

Following the success of mixed gender events at the Olympics last year, the new tournament will involve two men and two women in each national team and replace the ATP Cup ahead of the Australian Open next January.

It is understood that the competition will be sanctioned by both the ATP and WTA and will offer ranking points as well as a multi-million pound prize fund. Alongside men’s and women’s singles matches, there will also be a mixed doubles.

The only chance for leading men and women to compete together currently is in mixed doubles at the Olympic Games and in the four Grand Slam events.

The leading singles players, however, tend now to focus exclusively on their individual schedule and rarely feel able to combine singles matches with doubles events.

The new event will be organised by Tennis Australia and is expected to include 16 leading tennis nations, including Britain.

Tennis did previously have the Hopman Cup between 1989 and 2019 and, despite being an exhibition event, attracted a vast television audience in its final year when Roger Federer and Serena Williams played against each other as part of a mixed doubles match.

Mixed gender events are growing in popularity across sports. The DP World Tour has held several mixed golf tournaments and snooker will stage a mixed doubles tournament later this month involving the best four male and female players in the world. Ronnie O’Sullivan and Reanne Evens, who have between them won 19 world titles, will play together in the tournament in Milton Keynes. Team GB won Olympic gold medals in the mixed medley swimming relay and the mixed triathlon relay in Tokyo last year.