Emma Raducanu, 18, on track to earn £100 million in sponsorship deals

Emma Raducanu (Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu could make up to £100 million in sponsorship deals following her US Open win.

Already before her win, experts had predicted she could earn mega money in her glittering sporting career.

Britain’s newest superstar made history on Saturday as the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam after a 6-4 6-3 win over rival Leylah Fernandez.

After securing her £1.8million prize money, the tennis player could be set to rake in millions.

One sports agent told Mail Online: “She can easily earn £100 million or more. She appeals to a broad crowd and is so young she can only get better. The offers have already been pouring in. She’s the biggest thing in sports right now. The sky’s the limit.”

Prior to the final, chairman of talent management company InterTalent Jonathan Shalit also said the sports star could earn “well over £100 million”.

“She is a brand dream that no other female sports star in recent years has come close to,” he said.

“The world’s richest and best known brands will be fighting for Emma’s signature.”

Simon Chadwick, an expert in sport business strategy and marketing who is global professor of sport at Emlyon Business School, told BBC Radio Five Live: “It’s really important just for her commercially and the future of British tennis that there’s someone like her that people can engage with.”

Ms Raducanu was born in Toronto but moved to the UK with her parents when she was two.

She has become the most talked-about athlete as fans and celebrities have celebrated the 18-year-old on her historic win.

A message from The Queen said: “I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships.

“It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication.

“I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent, Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also hailed the achievements of the teenager.

“Huge congratulations Emma Raducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory!” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote: “What a sensational match! Huge congratulations to Emma Raducanu. You showed extraordinary skill, poise and guts and we are all hugely proud of you.”

