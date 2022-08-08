Emma Mulholland on Holiday x Vans Release Collaborative Footwear and Apparel

Australian brand Emma Mulholland on Holiday has teamed up with Vans on four collaborative footwear designs, accompanied by a range of apparel and accessories.

The gender-neutral collection is a combination of the fashion label's holiday-ready aesthetic with Vans' skateboarding styles. The drop includes the Sk8-Hi Tapered, which arrives with a green-white checkerboard print on the upper, as well as the Slip-On, dressed in lilac purple with floral motifs throughout. Elsewhere, the duo has given the Old Skool a colorful denim makeover, and the footwear lineup is complete with the pink Decon Slide.

In apparel, the two collaborators have created a hoodie with matching bike shorts, in addition to overalls and tees featuring Emma Mulholland on Holiday's signature prints throughout. The label's founder Emma Mulholland shared in a press release: "We are very excited to be collaborating with Vans. We wanted the shoes to encapsulate both brands and pulled from our signature prints and colorways. The shoes will take you on Holiday no matter where you wear them."

The collaborative collection is now available on Emma Mulholland on Holiday and Vans' websites with prices ranging from $14 to $120 USD, with a wider release to follow at retailers like HBX.

