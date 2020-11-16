Emma mattress Black Friday 2020 deals: 35 per cent discount off pillows, mattresses and bedding

It’s that time of year again - bargain season.
The Black Friday sales have kicked off earlier than ever this year, and one of the first out of the post is sleep brand, Emma.
The bed-in-a-box company is giving shoppers the chance to save up to £237.65 on its award-winning products with a site-wide discount of 35 per cent EVERYTHING this year.
This means all its products, from mattresses to mattress toppers, pillows and even a miniature version of their mattress suitable for infants, the Mumsnet-approved Emma Cot Mattress.
Emma Cot Mattress
It’s available in two sizes, 60 x 120cm and 70 x 140cm, and offers a firm and supportive sleep environment for growing babies.
The Emma Pillow
Just like the mattress, the Emma pillow is made with a triple layer designed specifically for your comfort. The cover is made from temperature-regulating fibres while the supportive cold foam and Airgocell layer all work to ensure you won’t wake up a sweaty mess.
Whether you’re a hard or soft pillow sleeper, this pillow will keep your head comfortable and supported until your morning alarm goes off.
The Emma Mattress Protector
Guilty of breakfasting in bed? Us too. Protect your mattress from food spills, dust and bacteria as well as crumbs with the Emma mattress protector.
Perfect for allergy sufferers, it removes 89.3 per cent more dust mites than other protectors. While it’s waterproof and breathable, it also comes with Purotex technology too, which has moisture-wicking qualities than keep bacteria and other unsavory bedfellowes at bay.
Emma offers a 10 year guarantee on all its mattresses, but you can increase its lifespan just by adding a protector. It’s a great investment in your sleep environment that you won’t have to repeat for quite some time.
Emma Original Mattress
Sweet dreams are made of…. this mattress. It uses three layers to support you and give the best night’s sleep possible – whether you’re a front, back or side sleeper.
The supportive HRX foam offers plenty of support for your back and spine and also absorbs movement elsewhere, so if your partner gets up in the middle of the night, you won’t be shaken from your slumber as a result.
Above that is a slim later of visco-elastic, which will contour your body and hold you gently in your position. Foam has a tendency to retain body warmth but thanks to the top-most layer of breathable Airgocell foam, you should stay cool all night long.
Emma Hybrid Mattress
Bringing together the comfort of foam with the support of springs, this mattress is the latest in Emma’s line-up - and it’s included in the Black Friday sales with 35 per cent off.
All products come with Emma’s 200-night trial policy and 10-year guarantee as well as free, no-contact delivery; peace of mind with a socially distanced process.
To claim the discount, all you need to do is apply the code BLACK35, or by making sure you click the 35 per cent deal link at checkout to redeem.