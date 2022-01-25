Emma Mackey Stars in Casablanca's Paris-Inspired FW22 Lookbook

For its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, Casablanca has decided to pay homage to creative director Charaf Tajer's birthplace: Paris.

Titled "Le Monde Diplomatique," the capsule spans outerwear in satin quilting and aviation prints in France's tricolor. Elsewhere, hand-embroidered elements such as beading, crystals and sequins are emblazoned on twin sets, knitwear and dresses. Blue and gold envelope accents pay tribute to the romanticism of luxury Parisian hotels, encompassing intarsia knits and capes draped in wool. Highlights include the swan motif backless dress laced with intricate featherwork and the cropped tritone down jacket, complemented with accessories inspired by the work of Pierre Jeanneret and French café chairs. The brand's signature monogram makes its appearance across various garments.

The collection also commemorates the launch of its first sneaker dubbed Atlantis. The classic silhouette is enveloped with lines signifying the ocean and is an extension of the relationship between architecture and nature. All of these culminate in a film starring Sex Education's Emma Mackey, which depicts the architectural language of the French capital via renowned landmarks like the Le Train Bleu restaurant and the Le Bourget airport.

Peep the full lookbook above and watch Casablanca's FW22 film below.