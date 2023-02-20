Emma Mackey says she won't be returning for Sex Education season 5: 'I've said goodbye to Maeve'

High school, thankfully, doesn't last forever and neither do high school characters.

After picking up the Rising Star Award at Sunday night's BAFTA Awards, Sex Education star Emma Mackey said she won't be returning for the show's fifth season.

Netflix Emma Mackey as Meave in 'Sex Education' season 3

Mackey was speaking to the press backstage at the BAFTAs when she was asked if she'd be returning as surly teen Maeve Wiley on the acclaimed Netflix series.

"Season 5? I've just finished the fourth one last week!" Mackey told the Radio Times. "No I don't think I'll be in season 5. I've said goodbye to Maeve."

Reps for Netflix and Mackey did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Ahead of production on the fourth season of Sex Education, Mackey revealed she would be in fewer scenes, telling the Radio Times, "It feels very familiar! And it's a bit more sporadic because we have more characters. So there's… I'm not in it as consistently."

"But we're in the middle of filming now, and I'm excited to be back," she added. "And yeah, I'm intrigued to know what's going to happen — because I also don't know. I'm also finding out as we go along, so it'll be fun!"

True to the name of the BAFTA Award she won, Mackey's star is certainly on the rise after turns in Death on the Nile, as Emily Brontë in Emily, and an upcoming part in doppelgänger Margot Robbie's Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig.

Her co-star in that film Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric Effiong on Sex Education, also recently announced his departure from the series. He's off to if not greener, at least more temporal pastures as the Fifteenth Doctor in Dr. Who, the first Black actor to lead the series, replacing Jodie Whittaker. The rest of the cast is in for a shake-up as well, with Tanya Reynolds (Lily)and Patricia Allison (Ola) among those leaving Sex behind.

