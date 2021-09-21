Emma Mackey on Maeve and Otis's future in Sex Education

Emma Mackey from Sex Education has opened up about her predictions for Otis and Maeve's future, touching on what might happen in season four.

*SPOILERS*

The end of season three sees Maeve and Otis find their way back to each other, after separate romances with Isaac and Ruby. But their reunion is short-lived; Maeve moves to America after gaining a place on the Gifted and Talented Programme across the pond.



Thankfully, that doesn't necessarily mean the end of their relationship. Actress Emma, 25, has opened up to Elle about the prospect of Otis and Maeve's future together, and how she thinks her character could develop.

"I've just always seen it as—it’s a timing thing," she said of the characters' relationship. "Which often it is, isn't it? I think they're both quite good at communicating how they feel, Otis perhaps more so than Maeve. But really, they needed to grow up and figure shit out for themselves.

"Also, their whole world doesn't revolve around each other. They both have home lives. They're not satellites around each other. I think it's important to show that they have a whole rich life individually. If the time is right, it will happen, and I think that’s what we achieved this season."

Speaking of her hopes for Maeve in season four (side note: does that mean there is a season four?!), Emma added, "I'm excited for her to make some new friends, to open up a bit more and be exposed to a different culture, to a different kind of world. Because she's only ever lived in her little tiny bubbles. How is she out of that bubble?

"It'd be really nice to see her actually living out a dream for herself. What does that do to a person, and how does that change you? What kind of happiness does that give you? And all the anxieties that come with being away from home. If we get to it, it will be a lovely thing to witness."

That sounds quite promising, actually.

Sex Education season 3 is streaming on Netflix now.





