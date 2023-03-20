Emma Heming Willis Shares Sweet, Unseen Throwback Moments Between Bruce Willis and His Daughters

Emma Heming Willis Shares Unseen Throwback Moments of Bruce Willis with Daughters: Watch

Emma Heming Willis is celebrating Bruce Willis as a dad.

The Die Hard actor's wife — mom of his two youngest daughters, Evelyn Penn, 8, and Mabel Ray, 10 — shared some sweet, never-before-seen moments Willis has shared with his girls in a special video montage celebrating his 68th birthday.

"He is pure love. He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always," Heming Willis, 44, wrote in the caption of her tribute, which shows the action star — who was recently revealed to have been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia diagnosis — playing with both of his girls, as well as sharing moments with his wife and blended family with Demi Moore and his older three daughters — Tallulah Willis, 29, Scout Willis, 31, and Rumer Willis, 34.

"Happy Birthday my sweet 💌 My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it 🙏🏽 Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too 💞."

When the family revealed Willis' FTD diagnosis last month, they said in a group statement, "Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time."

"Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," they concluded.

In honor of Willis' 68th birthday Sunday, ex-wife Demi Moore posted a home video to Instagram featuring the family singing a hearty rendition of "Happy Birthday" and offering up a dessert with candles.

Willis appeared delighted by the tune, smiling and fist-pumping the air while his family cheered along. He then blew out his birthday candles to enthusiastic hoots and applause, followed by a chorus of "Hip-hip, hooray!"

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore captioned the video. "Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."