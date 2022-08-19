Emma Heming Willis Models Swimsuit Designed by Husband Bruce Willis' Ex-Wife Demi Moore

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Emma Heming/instagram

Emma Heming Willis has a new favorite designer.

The British-American actress, 44, shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story as she soaked up the summer in a cute one-piece swimsuit designed by her husband Bruce Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore.

"Loving my [swimsuit emoji] @demimoore x @andieswim," Emma wrote with the photo, in which she modeled a black number printed with yellow and white fireworks dubbed "The Marseilles" from Moore's collaboration with Andie Co.,

Moore, 59, reposted the photo to her Instagram Story with a series of red heart emojis.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming

Getty

RELATED: Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Message About 'Caring for Yourself': 'I Don't Do This Perfectly'

Willis, 67, was married to Moore from 1987 to 2000, and they share daughters Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28. He and Emma tied the knot in 2009, and they've since welcomed daughters Mabel Ray, 10, and 8-year-old Evelyn Penn.

Moore previously paid tribute to Emma as she celebrated "the women who inspire me" on International Women's Day last year, referring to her as "a beautiful mother dedicated to her family" and "an absolutely gorgeous woman."

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming

Getty Bruce and Emma Heming Willis

"I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life," Moore wrote on Instagram.

Bruce's family announced in March that he was "stepping away" from his decades-spanning acting career following his diagnosis with aphasia, a language disorder that is "impacting his cognitive abilities."

RELATED VIDEO: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Are Co-parenting Goals!

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they added. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Following an outpouring of support from family, friends and fans, Emma took to her Instagram Story to say thanks. "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Emma wrote.

