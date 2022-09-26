Emma Hayes warns Chelsea ‘easy games don’t exist anymore’ after battling to first WSL win

(Getty Images)

Emma Hayes has told her Chelsea side that “easy games don’t exist anymore”, after they recovered from a poor first-half display against Manchester City to register their first WSL points of the season.

The defending champions suffered a shock defeat by Liverpool on the opening weekend and Hayes admitted the Blues were “lucky” not to go behind during Sunday’s clash against a City side who also lost their first game.

Fran Kirby struck just before half-time to give the home side the lead against the run of play, before Maren Mjelde’s penalty capped an improved display after the break and secured a 2-0 win.

“We were lucky in the first half,” Hayes said. “It felt like today was the season opener rather than last week, with two teams without momentum.

“We all want life to be easy but it doesn’t happen like that. Easy games don’t exist anymore.”

Arsenal remain top of the table after beating Tottenham 4-0 in front of a WSL record crowd of 47,367 at the Emirates.

Gunners captain Leah Williamson, who skippered England to Euros success this summer, said it was a “relief” to have delivered a first-class performance in front of an expectant crowd.

“We didn’t just want the effect to be in the summer and the Euros, we wanted it to carry on into the league,” she said.

“We want people to come and enjoy the football but we also want them to come because they love the club.”