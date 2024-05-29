Emma Hayes takes first USA training session as plans for Olympics take shape

Emma Hayes took charge of her first training session as boss of the USA overnight as they step up their preparations for this summer’s Olympics.

Hayes was confirmed as the new head coach of the USA back in November, but she agreed to finish the season with Chelsea and led them to a fifth straight Women’s Super League title.

The 47-year-old has now got to work with the USA and oversaw her first training session in Colorado.

Hayes was putting the players through their paces ahead of her first game in charge, which is against the Korea Republic on Saturday.

The USA will play them again three days later and the double header is viewed as vital preparation on the road to this summer’s Olympics in Paris.

Emma on the job 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0Bju0PaU5G — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) May 28, 2024

Hayes is looking to end the USA’s 12-year wait to win gold in the women’s football and her new squad cannot wait to work with her.

“She’s a legend and her resume speaks for itself,” said USA forward Sophia Smith. “Anyone in the soccer world knows Emma Hayes.

“I’m sure we'll learn a lot in the next week. We already have learned a lot in the first few days.”