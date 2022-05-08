Emma Hayes revels in ‘best’ WSL title win as Chelsea triumph on final day over ‘amazing’ Arsenal

(Getty Images)

Emma Hayes hailed her fifth Women’s Super League title with Chelsea as the best yet after sealing a final-day comeback to deny rivals Arsenal.

The Blues found themselves a goal down at home to Manchester United before Sam Kerr’s stunning second-half brace helped secure a 4-2 victory and the title.

For Hayes, Chelsea’s poor start to the season and Covid crisis over the Christmas period made the triumph her most important yet.

The manager told reporters: “I’m relieved it’s over, hallelujah. This is by far and away the best one.

“Arsenal have had an amazing season but I knew on that opening day of the season, okay, be happy with your win, but this is not where you win leagues.

“I know you win it at the back stretch. However, I know you cannot lose more than two games in this league and you certainly cannot draw four games.

“We’re title winners because we won enough games for us to be at this place but we’ve done it from a difficult place. We were down to 13, 14 players through eight games. That for me was where the title was won.”