The Emma Hayes dynasty claims another trophy – so what next?

Before Emma Hayes led her Chelsea team up to the balcony to collect the FA Cup for a third year in a row, she turned to Erin Cuthbert with a giddy, wide grin. "I will never tire of this," Hayes said.

Hayes has now won five FA Cups with Chelsea, to add to the five Women's Super League titles and two League Cups.

They are still in the hunt to secure the double in two weeks' time, to replicate their feat of last season. But Hayes insists that the winning feeling does not age with Chelsea, or it has not yet.

"I mean this, hand on my heart, I could cry about it," she added.

Sporting dynasties are rare these days. Clubs seldom stick by managers long enough to establish one, and few have the stamina or the know-how to grow a lasting legacy anyway. But what Hayes has built at Chelsea feels like a dynasty.

When asked if she considered her achievements at Chelsea worthy of such a description, Hayes laughed nervously. "When I sit at home alone, and think about the work we do, I know I've given my life to it," she said.

"My little boy probably wants to see a little bit more of me. All I know is, no matter what, I've given everything I can to the team, to the club, to put us in [this] place. I'm still the f------ kid in Camden, who's had an absolute ride of a time."

This is her 11th season in charge and, before Hayes, the side had never won anything. Sophie Ingle, who came on as a substitute yesterday, is the only surviving player of Hayes's first squad.

The rest she has carefully assembled over recent years, making world-record signings in Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder, and supporting the development of generational talents Guro Reiten, Fran Kirby and, now, Lauren James.

The only thing Hayes still craves is the Champions League. Chelsea fell well short in the final two years ago, and were undone by Barcelona last month in the semi-finals.

Pursuing a European title is surely what drives her the most these days, and whether or not she wins it with Chelsea, one day that will wane. But, for now, the heightened thrill of domestic competition has offered a new challenge to keep her fully invested in her Chelsea project.

Such is her longevity that she has been at Chelsea more than twice as long as Manchester United's reformed women's team has existed, and during her tenure women's football has grown exponentially.

You can see it in the record crowds that show up, but so, too, in the level of competitiveness on the pitch and in the league table. Chelsea are a point behind United in the WSL, with a game in hand, and winning the long game is harder now than it ever has been, with four clubs vying for European places so late in the season.

Hayes's Chelsea team did not win pretty here, in fact they rarely have this year, with key injuries to some of their most creative players in Harder and Kirby making life difficult. Indeed, yesterday was the first time Kerr and Harder had shared the pitch for Chelsea this year, and their magic connection for the all-important goal was not something their manager has been able to rely upon regularly. Not that it has mattered much, if you look at the results.

"We have a good winning mentality in the group," Harder said of the squad depth. "We have a lot of leaders. And everyone is a top player – everyone – so, in training, we push each other."

Harder and captain Magdalena Eriksson are, in all likelihood, leaving this summer, but Hayes's long-term vision for Chelsea means she is never looking for a complete package, but rather continually tweaking her squad. Player management is key to her strategy, and the quality players she has at her disposal to rotate into the starting XI far surpasses that of her rivals.

She trusts her squad, so much so that she revealed that she sought the advice of Maren Mjelde at half-time and credited the defender's input with shifting the momentum.

"I think our team's been in transition, we had six different players in the starting line-up to last year's final," Hayes said of this past season.

"That is the sign of real progress. My big thing is how do we still win while transitioning. I don't want to be that coach where that [she dropped her hand dramatically] happens. To win, knowing we're in that stage, this is far and away my most memorable FA Cup final."