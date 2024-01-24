Emma Gladstone, dancer and former artistic director of Dance Umbrella, dies aged 63

Photograph: Foteini Christofilopoulou

Emma Gladstone, an accomplished dancer who hugely shaped the art form as a programmer and as artistic director of Dance Umbrella festival, has died aged 63.

A statement from the London festival, released on Wednesday, said that Gladstone had died on Monday after a short illness. “Internationally celebrated for her exquisite taste and incisive acumen, Emma was a joyful collaborator who was loved by artists, colleagues and audiences alike,” said the statement. “Her infectious laugh, delicious wit and kindness made her a cherished friend and mentor to more people than we can count; and her dedicated encouragement, care and companionship made her an extraordinary mother, stepmother and wife.”

Gladstone was artistic director and chief executive of Dance Umbrella from 2013 to 2021. Under her leadership, the influential festival – which was founded in 1978 – inspired audiences of all ages, with an eclectic year-round programme of work that included performances not just in the city’s major venues and smaller arts centres but also in art galleries and other surprising locations, often outdoors. Gladstone’s programme was at the cutting edge of dance, literally so when she brought the Canadian ice-skating collective Le Patin Libre to the UK for a performance at Alexandra Palace’s ice rink in 2014.

She was dedicated to disability arts, expanded dance’s family-friendly offerings, gave UK audiences their first taste of countless international companies, commissioned performances by established talents such as Jérôme Bel and embraced joint initiatives with companies around the UK and abroad. Her successor at Dance Umbrella, Freddie Opoku-Addaie, said: “One of Emma’s superpowers was the readiness to share tools, impart lived experience and dive into the deep end to reach the desired goal with care.”

Many dance companies paid tribute to Gladstone on social media. Akram Khan Company posted: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Emma Gladstone, a truly beautiful human being. Akram has lost a dear friend who had supported his artistic journey for so many years. An immense loss for the dance community.” Alleyne Dance said: “We cannot say thank you enough to Emma Gladstone. She reached out to inspire and uplift so many lives. We wish for you to forever Rest In Power! Your legacy will live on through the growing stars you have touched.”

Gladstone completed a postgraduate diploma in community dance at London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in 1985 and was awarded a scholarship to perform with Transitions Dance Company. In 1987 she co-founded the company Adventures in Motion Pictures (which later became New Adventures) with fellow Laban graduate Matthew Bourne. As a dancer she was best known for performing with Arlene Phillips and Lea Anderson’s The Cholmondeleys. Gladstone was artistic director of the high-profile BBC Young Dancer competition in 2015, 2019 and 2022. She was awarded an OBE for services to dance in 2021.

After her role as associate director at London dance institution The Place from 1997 to 2003, Gladstone was artistic programmer at Sadler’s Wells from 2005 to 2013. Alistair Spalding, artistic director of Sadler’s Wells, said: “I knew Emma in many of her guises – beautiful dancer, programmer, advocate, leader, producer and friend. She was so dedicated to the art form she loved – always thoughtful, articulate and charming.”