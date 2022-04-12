Emma Corrin Turns Heads With a Deflated Balloon Bra at the Olivier Awards 2022

Emma Corrin rocked a one-of-a-kind ensemble to the Olivier Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

The Crown star's look featured a mesh slip dress from Jonathan Anderson’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection for Loewe. The most notable part of her look, though, was a sort of deflated balloon bra worn over the dress. She also walked on balloon heels.

Her stylist, Harry Lambert, took to Instagram to comment on Corrin's campy look saying, "In love. This one is for the gays!" Corrin also shared photos of her fit. "To the resiliency of theaters!!! And to god damn CAMP!!" she captioned an Instagram slideshow.

Corrin was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Anna X. While she didn't win, her overall fit definitely makes it a night to remember.

Check out Corrin's look above.