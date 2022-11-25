Emma Corrin: The Crown star calls for gender neutral awards

Rebecca Jones - Arts correspondent, BBC News
·7 min read

The Crown star Emma Corrin has called for the best actor and best actress categories at major film awards to be merged into a single, gender-free one.

"I hope for a future in which that happens," Corrin told BBC News.

The star, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, added: "I don't think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment."

The organisations behind the Baftas and Oscars have indicated they are engaged in discussions about the subject.

"It's about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented," Corrin said.

The 26-year-old previously won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Emmy for their performance as Princess Diana in series four of The Crown - but that was at a time when Corrin was still accepting she/her pronouns.

They are starring in two high profile films this year - My Policeman and Lady Chatterley's Lover.

Emma Corrin
Corrin, pictured at the Olivier Awards earlier this year, says "being non-binary is not a rejection of femininity"

"It's difficult for me at the moment trying to justify in my head being non-binary and being nominated in female categories," Corrin said.

Reflecting on the fact that they largely play female roles, Corrin wondered: "When it comes to categories, do we need to make it specific as to whether you're being nominated for a female role or a male role?

"You can discuss awards and the representation there, but really the conversation needs to be about having more representation in the material itself, in the content that we are seeing for non-binary people, for queer people, for trans people, because then I think that will change a lot.

"When those parts come up, meaning more people and more actors are playing those roles then I think there will be more of an urgency with which these questions will be addressed."

Adele at the Brit Awards
Adele won the first gender-neutral artist of the year prize at the Brit Awards, but added she "loved being a female artist"

A Bafta spokesperson said the organisation was "engaged in proactive and thoughtful consultation on this subject". The organisation behind the Oscars, the Academy, is also believed to be conducting research and holding discussions on the issue.

Debate about gender-free categories is gathering steam, with the music industry leading the way. The Grammys went gender-neutral in 2012, while the Brit Awards merged their male and female solo categories into an artist of the year category this year.

Chart-topper Adele went home with the first trophy. However, in her acceptance speech, she said: "I understand why the name of this award has changed, but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do. I'm really proud of us."

A complex debate

Analysis by Steven McIntosh, entertainment reporter

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in My Policeman
Corrin appeared alongside Harry Styles in My Policeman earlier this year

This is a more complicated debate than it looks. While gender-neutral categories are seen by some as socially progressive, they could have unintended consequences and there are several factors to consider.

Firstly, this decision could actually result in less equality in the long term. The Oscars currently guarantee two male and two female acting winners every year, but a merger could mean it skews one way or the other over time.

Take the most recent winners as an example. It is unlikely Jessica Chastain would have beaten Will Smith if they had been competing in one overarching category.

That is partly because this year's best actress race was wide open, whereas Smith was considered a dead-cert in his category.

But it's also because the best picture category tends to have more overlap with best actor than best actress. Chastain's film wasn't even nominated for the top prize, unlike Smith's. As a result, women could have a higher hill to climb to score a win.

In the long-term, it's not hard to imagine the outrage if a decision like this led to a repeated loss of recognition for worthy winners, particularly women.

That's not the only obstacle. The Academy is made up of thousands of members, many of whom have been around for decades and are keen to protect the traditions of the Oscars. Getting some of them on side could be difficult.

The feelings of other actors should also be taken into account. If gender-neutral categories were implemented at the Oscars, that would halve the number of acting awards from four to two, permanently reducing an actor's chances of winning an Oscar during their lifetime by 50%.

While many Hollywood stars consider themselves progressive, they also have rather large egos and will not be enthusiastic about the prospect of forgoing trophies (and the career boost that comes with them).

It's worth noting the existing model does not discriminate against trans actors - Elliot Page and Laverne Cox could both be nominated in the current gendered categories - however it does leave non-binary stars without a home.

But how should this be addressed? Creating a new, separate category for them wouldn't be realistic as there would not be enough nominees. Another proposed solution where actors submit for the gender of the character they are playing would only be a short-term fix, until non-binary characters become more common in films.

So far, only a few film awards have eliminated gender-specific acting categories, but in August, the Independent Spirit Awards, which honour filmmakers outside the major studios, became one of the most high-profile awards groups to ditch separate best actor and best actress categories and combine them into one prize, with 10 nominations.

The move followed similar steps by the British Independent Film Awards,the Gotham Awards, and the Berlin Film Festival.

Emma Corrin and Josh O'Conner in The Crown
Corrin shot to fame playing Princess Diana in the third season of The Crown (pictured with Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles)
Emma Corrin in Lady Chatterley's Lover
Corrin is set to star in Lady Chatterley's Lover in December

Corrin's comments come as they prepare to take to the stage in an adaptation of Virginia Woolf's novel Orlando, which was published in 1928 and explores gender identity.

Orlando begins life as a young man in the 16th Century, who travels through time and gender to become a woman in the 20th Century, having affairs and heartbreaks along the way.

"On a very personal level, I really relate to the journey of gender and the celebration of fluidity," Corrin said.

They have become something of a pin-up for non-binary identity, sharing their gender journey on social media. Last year they also posted pictures of themselves wearing a chest binder.

Corrin said they decided to share their story publicly because "it was a journey that was at the very centre of who I am, who I was when I started talking about it".

Emma Corrin in Orlando
Emma Corrin will appear in Orlando, which is being staged in London's West End

"Your gender identity is so much to do with how you feel and it ties into so much of how you want to be seen or are seen by people and that can be very triggering or can make you uncomfortable if you don't feel you are being seen honestly or correctly.

"I think that it was necessary for me to be open and honest about it because otherwise I would have felt I was being perceived wrongly."

They believe "visibility and representation" is key to the "necessary and urgent" discussions around gender in society at the moment.

"I know how much I've been helped by people in the public [eye] who have been open and generous with their journeys and how much it's helped me feel comforted and acknowledged and like I am on the right path.

"And I think that if I could help in any way by being open, then that would be good."

Michael Grandage
Michael Grandage (pictured, standing) directs the new production of Orlando

They said they did not worry that being so up front would limit the kind of roles they got offered in the future.

"I would never sacrifice integrity or honesty because of work that I may or may not get. My being non-binary is not a rejection of femininity or my femininity in any way. It's sort of an embrace of that.

"I still want to play women, my experience on this earth has been a female one - and now it's sort of a very fluid one."

Latest Stories

  • OHL Roundup: Jackson, Robertson lead Battalion to 5-0 thumping of league-leading 67's

    NORTH BAY, Ont. — Kyle Jackson scored two goals, Charlie Robertson posted an 18-save shutout and the North Bay Battalion defeated the Ottawa 67's 5-0 on Thursday. Nikita Tarasevich, Owen Van Steensel and Anthony Romani added the others for North Bay (15-6-0) which sits one spot behind the OHL-leading 67's in the Eastern Conference. Max Donoso stopped 21-of-25 shots before making way for Collin MacKenzie, who made nine saves in 17:10 of playing time for Ottawa. It's the second straight loss for t

  • Weatherwatch: Virga cloud’s wispy curtain is an illusion of rain

    The jellyfish-like phenomenon is a joy of the countryside but does not show a downpour in the distance

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Boucher well aware of Koloko's rookie treatment from refs

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher details his advice to Christian Koloko on dealing with an unfriendly whistle from officials. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed.

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Toronto FC paves the way for return of Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez

    Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • History repeating on Canadian men's downhill ski team

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Canadians climbing the men's downhill racing ladder as a group and challenging European domination is a familiar script. Canada is coming off a season in which three men reached the World Cup podium for the first time in their careers, and James Crawford earned an Olympic medal. The team's culture has parallels with the recent "Canadian Cowboys" era, as well as last century's "Crazy Canucks", in that fierce internal competition drives their performance, and breakthrough resu

  • Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97

    DALLAS (AP) — Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97 on Sunday night. The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dallas star Luka Doncic after getting blown out two nights earlier without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and fellow starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Instead, Doncic

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • 'We know everything about you': Raptors to Koloko during draft combine interview

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains why he was so excited to be drafted by Toronto. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng