Emma Corrin to Kristen Stewart: The many portrayals of Diana, Princess of Wales

Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter
·4 min read

The details of Diana, Princess of Wales’ life in the limelight have long made for a captivating story, leading to a variety of on-screen portrayals of the late princess.

From Emma Corrin to Kristen Stewart, here is a look at a number of the actors who have taken on the role.

– Emma Corrin in The Crown

In Netflix’s hit historical drama The Crown, Corrin, 26, undertook the role of Lady Diana Spencer as she first entered the life of Prince Charles, heir to the British throne and Diana’s husband-to-be.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown (Netflix/PA)

English actor Corrin, who was relatively unknown when they were offered the role in 2019, reportedly carried out extensive research on the late princess before embarking on their portrayal, including meeting with the princess’s former private secretary Patrick Jephson.

They starred alongside Josh O’Connor, who played the young Prince Charles, as well as Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies who portrayed the Queen and Prince Philip.

Corrin won the Golden Globe for best actress in a television series drama for their depiction of the princess.

– Kristen Stewart in Spencer

American actress Stewart, 32, who is best known for the role of Bella Swan in the Twilight saga, accepted the challenge of portraying Diana, Princess of Wales in 2021 film Spencer.

In contrast to a number of other films and television series featuring the princess, Spencer is set over the course of just three days and follows the princess during the Christmas of 1991 at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Kristen Stewart stars as Diana
Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer (Fabula Films/Komplizen Film/Shoebox Films/PA)

In the film, Stewart depicts the period in which the relationship between Diana and Charles is under strain, with a particular focus on the state of Diana’s mental health at the time.

In order to perfect her English accent, Stewart worked with dialect coach William Conacher, who also worked with Corrin and Naomi Watts during their preparation for taking on the role of Diana.

Stewart received nominations for the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for best actress for her role.

– Naomi Watts in Diana

Watts, 53, played the royal figure in 2013 film Diana, which concentrates on the final two years of the princess’s life.

Beginning with her divorce from Charles in 1996, the film takes a closer look at the romantic relationships the princess formed after the end of her marriage to the prince.

The Fashion Awards 2019 – London
Naomi Watts portrayed Princess Diana in 2013 movie Diana (Ian West/PA)

The film covers Diana’s trip to Angola shortly before her death in 1997, as part of her efforts to campaign against landmines.

Her relationship with Egyptian film producer Dodi Fayed also features and the film ends with the death of Diana and Fayed in the infamous car crash in the Pont de l’Alma Tunnel, in Paris – however there is no on-screen depiction of the crash itself.

– Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown

As the fifth series of The Crown approaches, Elizabeth Debicki is the latest actress to undertake the role of Diana.

The Australian actress, who previously starred in Tenet and The Great Gatsby, will portray the princess in the last decade of her life as she takes over from Corrin.

Debicki, 31, will star alongside Dominic West as Prince Charles and although viewers are yet to see the pair’s on-screen portrayals for themselves, images released by Netflix have given the show’s fans a glimpse of what to expect.

The Crown season five
Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the fifth season of The Crown (Netflix/PA)

In one shot the couple can be seen standing on a yacht as Debicki dons a colourful floral print dress and Diana’s signature cropped blonde haircut, while West, 52, emulates the prince in a tweed brown suit and aviator sunglasses.

The scene was reportedly filmed in Palma, Mallorca, aboard the Christina O, a luxury 325-foot yacht formerly owned by Aristotle Onassis and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

– Julie Cox in Princess In Love

Diana was portrayed on screen even before her death, notably by British actress Julie Cox in 1996 film Princess In Love.

The movie concentrated on the turbulent final years of the princess’s marriage to Charles and the reported affair she had with military officer James Hewitt.

Based on Anna Pasternak’s book of the same name, for which Hewitt was a major source, the film follows the then-alleged five-year affair between Diana and Hewitt, 64.

Julie Cox The War Bride
Julie Cox portrayed Diana on screen in 1996 prior to the princess’s death (Haydn West/PA)

Diana later confirmed the affair in her now-notorious 1995 BBC Panorama interview with journalist Martin Bashir.

Cox, 48, starred alongside English actor and producer Christopher Villiers who portrayed Hewitt.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ken Dryden gets personal, remembering historic 1972 hockey showdown in "The Series"

    Ken Dryden didn't want to write about the 1972 Summit Series. The Hall of Fame goalie has, over the past 50 years, helped with projects about the historic games between Canada and Russia, but whenever someone asked him to pen a book on the subject, he politely declined. The stories about have already been told, Dryden said. Then COVID-19 hit. With the borders closed and his kids and grandkids living in the U.S., his plans for Christmas 2020 quickly changed. "So I had a few days where I wasn't do

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper running backs

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains which sleeper running backs fantasy managers should target late in their 2022 fantasy drafts.

  • B.C. Lions regrouping after foot injury to starter Nathan Rourke

    SURREY, B.C. — He's out of action for the foreseeable future but quarterback Nathan Rourke still provided his teammates with an emotional lift by attending practice Monday. “Just to see his smile, man — his smile lights up a room,” said receiver Dominique Rhymes, who has a CFL-high nine touchdown catches this season. "He’s more than just a teammate, he's more of a brother." The Lions (8-1) are regrouping after learning Rourke will undergo foot surgery. He suffered a Lisfranc sprain in his right

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • B.C. lacrosse team wins gold for teammate recently diagnosed with cancer

    Ben Pawluk, a 17-year-old lacrosse player from Victoria, B.C., watched Sunday as his British Columbia teammates won gold at the 2022 Canada Summer Games on the other side of the country. Two of his jerseys hung behind the team's bench throughout the tournament. While his friends competed in box lacrosse in Niagara Falls, Ont. — and ultimately took out Team Ontario in the final — Ben was undergoing chemotherapy in a Vancouver hospital. "It sucks not being able to make the memories with them there

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • 'Respectful' Team P.E.I. wins praise, medals at 1st post-pandemic Special Olympics competition

    Team P.E.I. came home from its first Special Olympics competition in three years with a bucket-load of medals and plenty of praise from opponents and officials. "The team received many compliments from other teams and officials about how respectful and kind they were," said Special Olympics P.E.I. executive director Charity Sheehan. The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Provincial Summer Games, held last month in Antigonish, were the first time the Island athletes had competed against other provinces

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $