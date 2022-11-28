Emma Corrin Calls For Gender-Neutral Awards: “I Hope For A Future In Which That Happens”

Emma Corrin, who plays Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown, is calling for major award shows to have gender-neutral categories.

“I hope for a future in which that happens,” Corrin told BBC News in an interview. “I don’t think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment.”

More from Deadline

Corrin, who identifies as non-binary uses they/them pronouns, and says that having gender-neutral categories is “about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented.”

The actor who also appears in The Policeman won a Golden Globe in 2021 in the Best Actress – Television Series Drama category and was also nominated that same year for the Primetime Emmys in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. At the time, Corrin still accepted she/her pronouns but has come out since then.

“It’s difficult for me at the moment trying to justify in my head being non-binary and being nominated in female categories,” Corrin added. “When it comes to categories, do we need to make it specific as to whether you’re being nominated for a female role or a male role?”

In a statement to the outlet, a Bafta spokesperson said they were “engaged in proactive and thoughtful consultation on this subject.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.