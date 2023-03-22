Emma Chamberlain Responds to Claims She Was Charging $10,000 for Instagram DMs

Emma Chamberlain is setting the record straight re: recent claims that she was selling Insta DMs for $10,000. Said claims cropped up online thanks to this screenshot, which according to E! News, was posted to Twitter with the caption "why is emma chamberlain charging 10K for an instagram DM this is wild."

why is emma chamberlain charging 10K for an instagram DM this is wild pic.twitter.com/vO0ghF34TK — Layla 🪬 (@itslaylas) March 18, 2023

In response, Emma told E! News, "A few days I started seeing comments asking why I was selling a DM for $10k. I assumed this was an online scam, as I had never offered to sell a DM for any amount of money, let alone $10k. People were saying this was for sale on my merch site, so I checked the site to see if it had been hacked and couldn't find anything out of the ordinary."

She added, "I immediately got in touch with my merch company Cozack who further investigated and put the site under construction while looking into the issue."

"There have been false and inaccurate claims that Emma Chamberlain was offering DM's in exchange for $10k. As background in 2018, Cozack (Emma's merch company) was testing a prospective reward program related to Emma's Merch without her knowledge. In testing they created an outrageous, never activated reward level that was not intended to be active or purchased. These reward ideas were never run by Emma since they were not meant to be available for sale or reward, but simply intended for internal testing purposes."

They noted that the "data was activated and crawled by Google’s SEO indexing system" and added that "Emma had no knowledge of this." Cozack ended they statement somewhat saltily, saying "With the internet’s tendency to create false narratives around sensationalized stories we wanted to provide you with the truth firsthand and from the source. The site is currently down for internal review."

