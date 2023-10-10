Emma Chamberlain and boyfriend Role Model break up after three years of dating

Emma Chamberlain and Role Model have reportedly broken up after three years of dating, sources told E! News.

The anything goes podcast host and coffee entrepreneur, and the musician – whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury – split after this month after they “hard-launched” their relationship in a February GQ magazine spread.

In their joint interview with GQ, Pillsbury revealed that they had started dating after he slid into Chamberlain’s Instagram DMs in 2020. He reached out after seeing a funny TikTok video she posted of her twerking in her bathroom to a song by Dayglow.

Pillsbury found himself drawn to her sense of humour. “For some reason — I don’t know why, had nothing to do with the twerking, I’m not a ****king creep — but it showed her personality,” he explained to the outlet. “I feel like I’m good at reading people through a screen.”

They reportedly texted back and forth before having a casual date at Chamberlain’s Los Angeles home.

“I thought we were never going to talk again,” Pillsbury admitted to the outlet at the time. “I almost cried on the way home. In my head, I was just like, ‘I ****ed that up. We’re done, I got to move on.’”

They ultimately continued dating and in March 2022, made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Chamberlain was also reportedly his muse for his song, “neverletyougo,” and starred in the song’s music video. Pillsbury explained to the outlet that their relationship was “safe, [and] private,” and added that they were “never going to be posting photos and selfies of us on a beach in Cabo.”

Chamberlain chimed in, noting that their move to publicise their relationship in no way meant they were going to make themselves completely vulnerable. “There’s parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred,” she said. “But I don’t think we need to be secret anymore. It’s just like, I’m over that s***.”

Surprisingly, Pillsbury revealed that the social media star was his first long-term girlfriend, and their relationship was his first serious one. For the longest time, Pillsbury couldn’t picture himself taking “care of someone” let alone being “truly being in love” with someone, that is, until he met Chamberlain. He added, “I never thought that you could have someone that you feel like is your best friend and you want to sleep with them.”

Both of them confessed that they were “trying to be professional” within their own respective careers and balance their busy schedules to see each other when they could.

Since starting her YouTube channel in 2017, Chamberlain has garnered over 28 million followers across all of her social media accounts, started a successful coffee company, launched a popular podcast on Spotify, and interviewed celebrities on the Met Gala red carpet – among other career highs.

Meanwhile, Pillsbury – who had a short stint as a rapper – made his singer-songwriter debut with his 2017 album, Arizona in the Summer.