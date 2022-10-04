Emma Caulfield Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: 'I Just Have to Keep Going'

Vanessa Etienne
·3 min read
Emma Caulfield attends the 20th Annual Visual Effects Society Awards on March 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Emma Caulfield attends the 20th Annual Visual Effects Society Awards on March 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

David Livingston/Getty

Emma Caulfield has revealed that she is living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 49, opened up about the diagnosis for the first time and discussed why she decided to keep her health struggles a secret for more than a decade.

Caulfield said she was diagnosed in 2010 after getting an MRI for a strange numbness in the left side of her face.

"I had a missed call from the doctor's office, so I called back… And he was like: 'You have MS,' Caulfield recalled to the outlet.

"It was like an out-of-body experience. I'm like, 'No, that's not possible. What are you talking about?' He was very matter of fact about it. 'Well, you can get a second opinion…' It was literally a kind of nightmare," she explained. "I was like, 'Am I dying? How bad? What's happening?' I was so overwhelmed and pretty hysterical."

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that affects the central nervous system — the brain and spinal cord — and can cause problems with muscle control and strength, vision, balance, feeling and thinking. Symptoms include: numbness, tremor or lack of coordination.

MS differs in each case, with some people going through life with only minor problems and others becoming seriously disabled.

RELATED: Selma Blair Says 'DWTS' Is a 'New Chapter' in Her Multiple Sclerosis Journey: 'Finding Strength'

Emma Caulfield attends the EON Mist Sanitizer Pre-Oscars Lounge presented by GBK Brand Bar at La Peer Hotel on April 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma Caulfield attends the EON Mist Sanitizer Pre-Oscars Lounge presented by GBK Brand Bar at La Peer Hotel on April 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Tiffany Rose/Getty

RELATED: Philanthropist Nancy Davis Opens Up About Life with Multiple Sclerosis and Her Mission to Help Others

Caulfield said she initially hid her diagnosis because she "didn't want to give anyone the opportunity to not hire me."

"There are already plenty of reasons to not hire people, reasons most actors don't even know. 'You look like my ex-girlfriend … You're too short. You're too tall. You look mean. You look too nice. You don't have the right color eyes.' I knew in my bones that if you talk about this, you're just going to stop working. That's it," she said.

The WandaVision star told the outlet that she's now ready to share her story because she no longer wants to hide her MS from her 6-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Mark Leslie Ford.

"I'm so tired of not being honest," she said. "And beyond that, my daughter has changed my perspective, as I think anybody who is a parent can attest. I know that she has a 30% greater chance of coming down with this, just luck of the draw for her. She's six. She's just started first grade …. It got me thinking about her and how full of joy and active she is, and she's just such a remarkable little creature."

"I'm not actually doing everything I can for her because I have my mouth shut," Caulfield admitted. "If I have a platform at all, I should be using it. Even if it affects my ability to get work …. It's better for me to at least be vocal about this and be out there to try to help the MS Foundation and other groups who are doing research."

The actress assured that she's "okay right now" in her MS journey. Caulfield added, "It's a weird thing to say when you're given a diagnosis like that, but truthfully, my attitude is not crumbling under the fear of "what if" or "what can," or "what has" for other people. I just have to keep going."

Latest Stories

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.