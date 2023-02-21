Emma Bridgewater launches new Coronation collection – and it's all lovely

Emma Bridgewater

British pottery brand Emma Bridgewater has unveiled a gorgeous new collection to celebrate the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III.

The monarch is set to take the throne on Saturday 6th May 2023, alongside Camilla, Queen Consort, who will be crowned at the same time. The historic event will be the first Coronation in nearly 70 years following our late Queen Elizabeth II’s record-breaking reign .

There are three new brand new designs created in Charles' honour, comprising everything you'd expect to find from Emma Bridgewater , with prices starting from £10. Of course, you'll find some lovely new half-pint mugs, along with a selection of crockery, tea towels, storage tins, serving trays and napkins.

In the ' 3 Cheers for King Charles ' print, there are 10 beautiful pieces, including mugs, tea towels, plates, tea caddies and serving trays. This design features a vibrant hand-painted crown and lion motif and the date of the Coronation in a traditional red, gold and purple colour scheme. One to add some royal glamour to your kitchen – or some extra smartness when serving your bakes at your local street party !

Next, there are two new mugs and a serving plate in the more muted – but no less elegant – ' King Charles III ' design. These feature a suitably regal crown and lion design that's finished with a special Coronation date backstamp.

You'll also find five new personalisable mugs and a matching serving plate, which would make an extra special gift for your favourite Royalist.

As an added perk, Collectors Club members have early access to two additional pieces before they go on general sale. There’s a charming cake stand , for showing off your signature bakes at afternoon tea parties, along with a beautiful decorative crown ornament to keep proudly in your display cabinet. To be able to buy now, you need to spend over £100 in one transaction and you'll automatically become part of the Collectors Club.

This new range follows Emma Bridgewater's previous Royal collection commemorating the passing of the Queen in September 2022. Four designs, including a crown print half pint mug and pretty pastoral tea towel , are still available to buy now.

The Coronation collection is available to shop on the Emma Bridgewater website here . Act quickly if you're tempted, as some items have already sold out!

