Emma Barnett responds after actress Kelechi Okafur pulls out of Woman’s Hour interview

Emma Barnett has responded after an actress pulled out of a Woman’s Hour interview after claiming she overheard the host talking negatively about her off air.

Barnett addressed claims made by Kelechi Okafor earlier today suggesting the radio host had been “talking s*** about me to the producers” before the show went live.

The south London based actor had been booked to discuss the Me Too movement to mark the one year anniversary of the start of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial in New York.

Barnett wrote on Twitter: “Just before I went on air this morning to present a special programme about Me Too — pegged to the anniversary of Harvey Weinstein’s court case – it came to my attention that one of our guests, Kelechi Okafor, had made alleged anti-Semitic remarks.

“I was also sent a press report of the transcript of what she had said on her podcast supporting Reggie Yates’s comments about Jewish male managers and profits.

“As Weinstein is also Jewish and was referenced as part of this same podcast, I was discussing with my producers the role of this guest in light of her allegedly anti-Semitic comments. Kelechi overheard that chat on our open Zoom link – with two minutes to airtime.

“I then directly talked to Kelechi about the allegations, standing by my queries, and said she could put her response across in the programme. She denied the allegations and hung up, choosing to no longer be part of the programme.

“I stand by my questions to my team and to Kelechi. I would have happily hosted her on the programme with a question on this issue."

During a podcast appearance in 2017, Yates had praised upcoming musicians for being managed by “their brethren” rather than “some random fat Jewish guy from north-west London”. He later stepped down as host of Top of the Pops.

The actress, who runs the Kelechnekoff Fitness studio in Peckham teaching pole dancing and twerking classes for black women, wrote on Twitter that she pulled out of the show last minute "because what I’ve just had to witness is absolutely degrading and vile.”

Posting a video to Instagram, Ms Okafor continued: “I won't be going on Woman's Hour now. The host didn't realise her mic was on as she was talking s*** about me to the producers.”

Hi guys I’m coming off woman’s hour because what I’ve just had to witness is absolutely degrading and vile. — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) January 6, 2021

The Nigerian-born star added: “The host didn’t realise her mic was on as she was talking about me before the interview started is all I’m going to say.

“You can have a genuine concern about something you’ve been told about me and address it in a manner that is kind. That wasn’t what took place.

“Myself and the other people who would be talking during the segment could hear me being talked about like a d******d.”

Barnett, 35, took over Woman’s Hour on Monday. She replaced Jane Garvey and Dame Jenni Murray who hosted the show for about 13 years.

The mother-of-one this morning spoke to Hollywood actresses Caitlin Dulany and Rosanna Arquette, both of whom spoke out about Weinstein's alleged behaviour, about the MeToo movement.

Author Lionel Shriver, Barrister Gudrun Young and End Violence Against Women Director Sarah Green were also on the show to discuss the “impact and unintended consequences of #MeToo on the criminal justice system.”

Speaking about being booked for the show, Okafor wrote: “The need for me on today’s show was to offer balance to these wayward women thinking that the MeToo movement is no longer needed.

“The fact is that if you feel it’s no longer needed for your white middle class sensibilities marginalised voices still need it.

“We haven’t heard from everybody regarding the violations they’ve faced. The originators of the MeToo movement were Black women. From enslaved Black women who were raped by slave owners to Tarana Burke yet their voices are yet to be honoured.”

Ms Green claimed to have also heard “the appalling treatment” of Okafor.

A statement posted on the charity’s Twitter account said: “I was also booked for @BBCWomansHour this AM and heard the appalling treatment @kelechnekoff was subjected to minutes b4 broadcast; it was really unfair and then led to a #MeToo discussion with no black woman’s voice. Woman’s Hour shd apologise to her and really must do better.”

A BBC spokesperson said: ‘During an off-air conversation ahead of the programme, Emma Barnett and the production team talked about a guest’s role in the discussion and how to reflect some of the guest’s alleged previous comments and the issue of anti-Semitism as part of the Woman’s Hour discussion on the role of minority voices in the MeToo movement.

“This was also raised directly with the guest before going on air.”

Okafor has been approached for comment.

On Monday, the Queen marked the 75th anniversary of Woman’s Hour by wishing the BBC Radio 4 show “continued success in your important work as a friend, guide and advocate to women everywhere”.

The head of state – who is thought to be a fan of the programme – sent her good wishes to all those involved in the long-running and popular show in a message.

It marked Barnett’s first day on the show.

She told listeners: “May I say, as your new presenter of Woman’s Hour, it is an absolute pleasure to be with you, thank you for having me.

“And I’m greatly looking forward to getting to know you and doing this together, because I can’t do it without you.”

From 2014 to 2020, Barnett presented the mid-morning weekday programme for BBC Radio 5 Live, working at the station after three years working for LBC.

