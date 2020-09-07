Emma Barnett to present Radio 4's Woman's Hour

Emma Barnett will take over from Jane Garvey, who is leaving the show after 13 years

Broadcaster Emma Barnett will be the new presenter of Woman's Hour.

The 5 Live and Newsnight presenter will step into the shoes of Jane Garvey and Dame Jenni Murray, who have both decided to step down from the show.

Barnett is already associated with the Radio 4 programme, presenting its late-night spin-off and regularly chairing the Woman's Hour Power List.

No decision has been made on her co-presenter, said BBC media editor Amol Rajan.

SCOOP: @Emmabarnett is new Presenter of @BBCWomansHour. Follows recent, coincidental departures of Jenni Murray and Jane Garvey. No decision yet on second presenter. — Amol Rajan (@amolrajan) September 7, 2020

Staff on the show were told of Barnett's appointment on Monday morning. She will take up her position in January 2021.

"I can't wait to get to know the many listeners of Woman's Hour a lot, lot better," said the presenter.

"What adventures we are going to have together - all starting in the year that this BBC institution, the radio mothership, turns 75.

"I have a long love of Woman's Hour and live radio and know that this is a very special and rare opportunity."

The move will mean the end of Barnett's mid-morning show on 5 Live, which has seen presenter named best speech broadcaster at the 2020 Radio Academy Awards (ARIAs) and radio broadcaster of the year 2018 by the Broadcasting Press Guild. She will continue to present Newsnight on BBC Two.

Co-hosts stepping down

Woman's Hour, which offers a female perspective on the world, is one of the longest-running programmes on British radio, first launching in 1946 on the BBC Light Programme.

Garvey, who has hosted the show since 2007, announced she was leaving last week.

"It's been a real privilege to play a small part in the history of this very special radio programme," she said, adding how proud she was of its relationship with its listeners.

"On one unforgettable day, I interviewed David Cameron in the morning, and Mary J Blige in the afternoon. There's no other job like it," she said.

"But famous people are not the reason people engage with Woman's Hour. It's because the programme still talks about the subjects and challenges no one else goes near. I'm very proud of our relationship with the audience and the trust they place in us."

Garvey will now go on to host her own new Radio 4 series in the new year.

View photos Woman's Hour presenters Jenni Murray (left) and Jane Garvey in 2016 More

Earlier this summer, Garvey's colleague Dame Jenni Murray announced she was to leave the show after 33 years.

Dame Jenni is the longest-serving presenter in the Radio 4 show's 74-year history.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk