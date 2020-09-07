Emma Barnett to host BBC Woman's Hour

Emma Barnett has signed up to host BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour following the departure of Dame Jenni Murray and Jane Garvey.

Garvey will leave at the end of the year while Dame Jenni's last programme will be on October 1.

BBC Radio 5 Live host Barnett tweeted a picture of the Woman's Hour mic and wrote: "New radio home from January."

Garvey announced the decision to leave Woman's Hour to host a new high profile interview series in 2021 on Friday.

She told listeners: "I have loved presenting Woman's Hour, it has been a tremendous privilege, but I have decided to leave the programme at the end of the year.

She added: "No time to get maudlin than we can do that in late December."