Emissary Pictures and Mocha Chai Laboratories Unveil Asian Content Partnership – FilMart (EXCLUSIVE)

Singapore’s Mocha Chai Laboratories and Emissary Pictures, a company that straddles New Zealand, Australia and Indonesia, have announced a strategic partnership for the development and production of cross-cultural films, series and content in Asia.

The venture will have offices in all four countries and will identify, develop and produce content across genres and formats, including films, television series, documentaries and digital content. The agreement was announced in Hong Kong on the first day of the FilMart rights market.

The pair say that they have scripted and unscripted projects in development and production. Slate details, however, remain under wraps as do distribution plans.

“We are excited to partner with Emissary Pictures and join forces to combine our unique capabilities in storytelling and world-class post-production,” says Mocha Chai producer Michelle Chang. “We have the support of Singapore Film Commission and major partners in the region, all who appreciate our quality of work and creative vision.”

Emissary Pictures creative chief Joseph Taylor says: “As a writer, director and actor, authenticity is paramount. We are thrilled to partner with Mocha Chai Laboratories to work with local talent to bring incredible stories to international audiences.”

Adds director and Mocha Chai co-founder Chai Yee Wei, “Over the past 10 years, we have built a world-class post-production facility in Singapore. With this alliance, we are excited to widen our reach especially to Indonesia and New Zealand where we can grow our reach and develop more cross-cultural content.”

Emissary Pictures’ multiple Emmy Award-winning producer Julian Grimmond is also involved. “By stretching across the APAC region we bring together producing, storytelling and technical expertise that local audiences, studios and streamers will appreciate,” he says.

