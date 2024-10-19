Emirates Team New Zealand wins 37th America’s Cup by beating INEOS Britannia 7-2

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Emirates Team New Zealand won the 37th America’s Cup by clinching match point for a 7-2 victory over INEOS Britannia on Saturday.

New Zealand's eight-man crew embraced and cheered on the hull of the 75-foot Taihoro after holding Britannia off to win Race 9.

“It is just sinking in. What an amazing day, this team has been amazing, what an amazing feeling,” New Zealand skipper Peter Burling said after his America’s Cup finals record 22nd race win.

New Zealand secured a three-peat after also winning the oldest trophy in international sport in 2017 and 2021. It was the Pacific island nation’s fifth cup in total.

Britain has never won the America’s Cup in its 173-year history. They were competing in their first final in six decades.

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press