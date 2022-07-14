Emirates rejects Heathrow’s order to cancel summer flights

Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
·5 min read

Emirates has rejected an order from Heathrow to cancel flights to comply with a cap on passenger numbers.

The airline accused the west London airport of showing “blatant disregard for consumers” by attempting to force it to “deny seats to tens of thousands of travellers” through a cap on passenger numbers.

Virgin Atlantic also criticised Heathrow’s actions and claimed it was responsible for failures which are contributing to the chaos.

British Airways will cancel six additional daily short-haul flights over the next fortnight in response to the cap.

It has already axed tens of thousands of flights this summer.

On Tuesday, Heathrow introduced a cap of 100,000 daily departing passengers until September 11, and pleaded with carriers to stop selling summer tickets.

Many passengers flying to and from the UK’s busiest airport have suffered severe disruption in recent months, with long security queues and baggage system breakdowns.

Emirates, which operates six daily return flights between the airport and Dubai, said in a statement: “LHR (London Heathrow) last evening gave us 36 hours to comply with capacity cuts, of a figure that appears to be plucked from thin air.

“Their communications not only dictated the specific flights on which we should throw out paying passengers, but also threatened legal action for non-compliance.

“This is entirely unreasonable and unacceptable, and we reject these demands.”

It added: “Until further notice, Emirates plans to operate as scheduled to and from LHR.”

The Gulf carrier said its ground handlers at Heathrow are “fully ready and capable of handling our flights”, which means “the crux of the issue lies with the central services and systems which are the responsibility of the airport operator”.

It stated it would be “impossible” to re-book the number of passengers that would be affected by Heathrow’s cancellation demands.

Moving some of its operations to other UK airports at short notice is also “not realistic” as locating somewhere that can facilitate a widebody long-haul aircraft carrying 500 passengers is “not as simple as finding a parking spot at a mall”, the airline explained.

The statement added: “The bottom line is, the LHR management team are cavalier about travellers and their airline customers.

“All the signals of a strong travel rebound were there, and for months, Emirates has been publicly vocal about the matter.

“We planned ahead to get to a state of readiness to serve customers and travel demand, including rehiring and training 1,000 A380 pilots in the past year.

“LHR chose not to act, not to plan, not invest. Now faced with an ‘airmageddon’ situation due to their incompetence and non-action, they are pushing entire burden – of costs and the scramble to sort the mess – to airlines and travellers.

“The shareholders of London Heathrow should scrutinise the decisions of the LHR management team.”

Virgin Atlantic chief customer and operating officer Corneel Koster called for a “measured approach” to tackling disruption which balances the need for Heathrow to be more resilient with the impact of stopping people who “really want to travel” from boarding flights.

In an interview with the PA news agency, he said: “We’re quite concerned that what they’re doing is not targeted enough.

“It should be focused on ‘what are the bottlenecks, how are we mitigating those temporarily, and how are we really getting beyond this?’.

“We expect them to show us the plan of how we’re going to get back to 2019 capacity.

“We haven’t seen enough of a plan.”

He added: “We can’t give up on summer.”

In December last year, Heathrow said it expected passenger numbers for 2022 to reach around 45 million.

It subsequently raised its forecast to “nearly 53 million” in May, and 54.4 million in June.

Terminal 4 was only reopened on June 14, some three months after the UK lifted all remaining coronavirus travel restrictions.

It was the last terminal at a major European airport to resume operations during the pandemic.

Mr Koster said: “Everybody should have got ready for this increased demand.

“If you’re around the table and the Heathrow voice says ‘it won’t happen, it will come later, I will only open my fourth terminal in June’, that’s a planning mistake.

“They have downplayed demand. They should have opened T4 earlier.

“They should have played an even stronger role in the community.”

Airlines had until July 8 to take advantage of a Government scheme enabling them to cancel summer flights without losing their future rights to valuable take-off and landing slots.

Responding to Heathrow’s cap on passenger numbers, a British Airways spokesman said: “This is incredibly disappointing news for our customers, coming at a time when we’ve already taken responsible action to reduce our summer schedule to slim our programme further, utilising slot alleviation to minimise disruption, provide certainty for travellers and help airports manage their resource.

“As a result of Heathrow’s request, we will now need to take a small number of additional flights out of our schedule and we will be contacting customers to apologise, advise them of their customer rights and offer options including rebooking or refund.

“We also know that some customers may want to review their travel plans in light of the current travel challenges and have introduced a policy that will allow customers to easily change travel dates so that they have additional flexibility.”

