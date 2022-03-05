Eminent writers urge Russian speakers to tell truth of war in Ukraine

Use ‘all possible means of communication’ to directly contact Russian citizens, 17 signatories say





A group of eminent writers has appealed to Russian speakers around the world to convey the truth about the war in Ukraine by directly contacting Russian citizens using “all possible means of communication”.

The 17 signatories to the appeal include the Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich, a Belarusian author who writes in Russian. She won the Nobel prize for literature in 2015 for writing described as “a monument to courage and suffering in our time”.

Another dozen distinguished authors from around the world, including the Nobel laureate JM Coetzee, have backed the appeal.

It comes as the Russian government cracked down on access to news and information about the invasion of Ukraine by blocking websites and effectively closing broadcast outlets.

Access to the BBC, Radio Liberty and the German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle has been restricted after Russia’s parliament passed a law making it an offence to spread “fake” information about the armed forces.

Related: BBC ‘temporarily suspending’ work of all news journalists in Russia

On Thursday, one of Russia’s last independent news outlets, TV Rain, stopped broadcasting after coming under pressure for its coverage of the invasion, which is thought to have left hundreds dead.

The Russian writers say: “We are appealing to everyone who speaks the Russian language. To people of all nationalities. To those who are native speakers. To those for whom Russian is their second or third language.

“Today the Russian language is being used by the Russian state to ignite hatred and justify the shameful war against Ukraine. In Russian, the official media keep repeating endless lies that are creating a smoke screen around this aggression.

“Russian people have been fed lies for many years. The independent sources of information have been almost entirely destroyed. The opposition leaders – silenced. The state propaganda machine is working with all its might.

Story continues

“In this situation it is critical to reveal to the Russian citizens the full truth about the Russian aggression against Ukraine. About the suffering and losses of the Ukrainian nation. About civilians being targeted and killed. About the danger to the whole European continent. And possibly to the whole of humanity, given the fact of nuclear threat.

Support local charities

There are several Ukrainian charities working on the ground. Sunflower of Peace is a charity that helps paramedics and doctors, and has been fundraising for supplies, which includes first aid medical tactical backpacks.

United Help Ukraine focuses on providing medical supplies and humanitarian aid, and raising awareness of the conflict.

Voices of Children aims to help children affected by the war in eastern Ukraine, providing support through art therapy, psychologists, video storytelling and a number of other methods.

The British Red Cross has launched an emergency appeal to help Ukraine. The charity will be updating its webpage with news on the work its team is doing, and how support will be used to help people.

Support local journalism

English-language news outlets based in the country, such as Kyiv Independent and the New Voice of Ukraine, are covering developments on the ground as the conflict unfolds, using local journalists. The Kyiv Independent says it was created by journalists in order to defend editorial independence. This site on Twitter covers many local journalists in Ukraine.

Write to your local MP

This can be a way to lobby the British government to place further sanctions on the Russian government and its associates. You can get in touch with your local MP via email or post to their constituency address. Instructions on how to get in touch can be found on parliament.uk.

“You speak Russian. It matters. Please, use all possible means of communication. Phones. Messengers. Emails.

“Reach the people you know. Reach the people you don’t know. Tell the truth. If Vladimir Putin is blind and deaf, maybe the Russians will listen to those who speak the same language. This wrongful war should be stopped.”

As well as Alexievich, the Russian authors are: Vladimir Sorokin, one of the most popular writers in modern Russian literature; Lyudmila Ulitskaya, the 2014 winner of the Austrian state prize for European Literature; the science fiction writer Dmitry Glukhovsky; the satirist Victor Shenderovich; the poet Maria Stepanova; Alexander Ilichevsky, who won the Russian Booker prize in 2007 for his novel Matisse; Mikhail Shishkin, who won the Russian Booker in 2000; Maxim Osipov, a cardiologist as well as a writer; Sergei Lebedev; Liza Alexandrova-Zorina; Sascha Filipenko; Alisa Ganieva; Viktar Martinovich; Alexander Genis; Lev Rubinstein; and Boris Akunin.