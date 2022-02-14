Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl

Hailie Jade

Eminem had a special someone cheering him on while he performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.

The Grammy-winning rapper — who took the stage at SoFi Stadium alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg — was supported in the stands by his daughter Hailie Jade Scott.

Hailie, 26, documented the experience on Instagram, sharing a number of posts on her Instagram Story of her time at the big game, including a photo backstage with her and her famous dad.

One picture posted to Hailie's feed showed her posing from inside one of the stadium's private boxes while overlooking the empty field. "Here for the halftime show, staying for Stafford 🏈 ," she wrote — shouting out Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

When her father hit the stage, Hailie posted a number of videos of his performance from her view, following Slim Shady along as he rapped his 2002 Oscar and Grammy-winning tune, "Lose Yourself."

That song is actually the inspiration behind the name of Mom's Spaghetti, Eminem's Detroit eatery. "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy," Em raps early on in the song, which he penned for the soundtrack to his film, 8 Mile. "There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."

Em (né Marshall Mathers) first transformed the lyric into a food concept back in 2017, opening up Mom's Spaghetti as a pop-up shop at popular Detroit music venue the Shelter while promoting the release of his album, Revival. Then in April 2020, he sent containers of prepared spaghetti to frontline workers at Henry Ford and DMC hospitals, as they helped those in need amid the then-emerging coronavirus crisis. The Detroit locale opened in September, taking up a bodega-sized portion of the ally next to Union Assembly.

For Super Bowl weekend, Eminem even opened up a Mom's Spaghetti pop-up in Los Angeles, with delivery powered exclusively by Postmates. Uncle Paulie's Deli in downtown L.A., and Pasta Sisters' locations in both Culver City and Mid City lent their kitchens to Em to help execute the offering.

Eminem

Rob Carr/Getty Eminem

No word on whether Hallie stopped by there, but Eminem's daughter has recently been showing off her life on social media more and more.

Eminem is one proud papa, speaking about his support for his daughter in an interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson in March 2020.

"She's doing good," he said. "She's made me proud for sure."

He went on to say that Hailie, his daughter with ex Kim Mathers, graduated with an impressive 3.9 GPA from Michigan State University, where she studied psychology.

"It definitely is crazy," Eminem said of how much his daughter has grown up.